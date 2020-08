Vice Mayor Alix Desulme to Serve on the FCC Intergovernmental Advisory Committee

NORTH MIAMI — City of North Miami Vice Mayor Alix Desulme, Ed.D., has been appointed to serve on the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Intergovernmental Advisory Committee (IAC) as one of 12 municipal representatives. Chairman Pai announced the appointment of the new members in a release on Thurs. Aug. 13. The IAC is charged with increasing deployment […]