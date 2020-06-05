Moving In? How to Check for Mold in Your Home

Eager to move into your new home? Before you do, you better take a look around. There are over 300,000 different types of mold that could impact your home and health.

Mold can grow everywhere—on fabric, glass, plastic, wood, and even paper. As the mold begins growing, it’ll destroy that material, thereby ruining the value of your home. By learning how to check for mold in your home, you can make sure your home is safe before you move in.

You don’t have to rely on an inspector to check for you. Instead, keep reading to learn how to detect mold within your home!

Know the Signs

You might start experiencing the effects of mold growth within days of moving into your new home. Here are a few signs to keep in mind that could indicate you have a mold problem.

Window Fog

Are the windows within your home fogging up? Fog indicates there’s a high amount of moisture and condensation within your home.

There are a few reasons condensation might build. For example, you might need new windows with better insulation. However, mold is also a common cause of window fog.

Check your windows for unusual condensation. Mold will likely grow in the areas where you notice water buildup.

Sniff It Out

When mold grows, it produces a foul, pungent smell. If you start smelling a strange smell you can’t detect within your home, you could have a mold problem.

Mold is usually restricted to one area within your home. Do you only notice the smell within that area? There’s a chance the smell is from the mold.

Mold often hides between walls or behind wallpaper. Even if you can’t see it, there’s a chance mold is growing.

Look for Leaks

One of the biggest contributors to mold issues is standing water. To learn how to check for mold in your home, start by searching for leaks.

Start by checking your pipes, including the ones under your bathroom and kitchen sinks. If one of your pipes is leaking, there’s a chance you have mold growing, even if you can’t see it.

Most mold growth that’s caused by water leaks hides behind walls. You can use the rest of these methods to learn how to detect mold in your home, even if you can’t see it.

Allergic Reactions

You might not notice physical signs of mold within your home. Instead, you might feel it. Are your eyes itchy, swollen, or red, especially after a weekend at home?

You might experience an itchy nose or sore throat, too.

Allergies could also cause postnasal drip. This symptom occurs when your body produces an excessive amount of mucus. The mucus will run down the back of your nose and into your throat.

These allergic reactions all indicate mold symptoms. Many people who spend the bulk of their time at home experience these symptoms throughout the year.

Your symptoms will likely flare up when the weather is damp.

Damp Humidity

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) advises maintaining a humidity level below 60%. As you test for mold in your house, make sure to head down to the basement. Your basement usually has the worst ventilation, which could cause humidity.

As a result, you’ll notice more condensation buildup in your basement.

Did the area around your home experience flooding recently? Make sure to check your basement right away. If your basement feels damp and gross, start looking around for mold growth.

Water Stains

In addition to condensation and leaks, you might notice water stains around your home. Check your walls, ceilings, and under your sinks for water stains.

Minor leaks will only cause small, yellow stains. If you notice any darker stains, however, your home likely has mold. These stains occur when there’s a leak or standing water.

Ventilation Issues

Does your home lack proper ventilation? If so, it might make it more difficult for your home to dry out any wet surfaces. As a result, mold might start growing.

Make sure the moisture throughout your home is balanced. If you’re cooking in the kitchen, turn on the vent above your stove. If you plan on taking a hot bath, make sure to turn on the vents.

Otherwise, excessive steam and water could cause mold build-up.

Shortness of Breath

Are you having a difficult time breathing in your own home? Breathing complications could mean there’s mold hidden around.

Make a note if you experience wheezing or shortness of breath. These severe symptoms could lead to an asthma attack. Breathing issues are more common with people who already have respiratory issues.

Chest Tightness

If you’re allergic to mold, you might experience congestion, sneezing, coughing, or chest tightness. Make sure to schedule an inspection for mold right away.

Start Searching

Now that you know the common signs of mold, here’s how to check for mold in your home.

First, you need to know what mold looks like. Mold can appear:

Green

Black

White

Light pink

Light orange

It’s important to know that not all molds are toxic. Regardless, mold can still risk your health and safety.

First, trust your senses. Take a breath. If you notice a damp, musty smell, you might have a mold issue.

If that deep breath triggers the allergy symptoms mentioned above, start looking for mold.

Next, check any of the exposed pipes in your home. Look under the kitchen and bathroom sink along with the hookups to your washing machine.

Look throughout your basement, too. Then, examine all window seals. If you can, check the crawl space near your ventilation symptoms.

Search for water damage, too. Remember, mold thrives in wet environments. If you notice a leaky or busted pipe, look for mold in the area.

If you notice mold in your brand new home, call an expert about mold insurance claims as soon as possible.

Self-Inspections: How to Check for Mold in Your Home

Now that you know how to check for mold in your home, get searching! Complete a self-inspection before you move in. Otherwise, that mold could impact your health and happiness.

