Mourning Family Foundation Partners with Miami New Drama to Present One Night In Miami

Partnership To Support The Overtown Youth Center

MIAMI– Miami New Drama is proud to announce its partnership with the prestigious Mourning Family Foundation to present its Preview Night Fundraiser One Night in Miami on Thursday October 25th, 2018, 8pm at The Colony Theater on Lincoln Road on South Beach.

“The Mourning Family Foundation and I are happy to partner with the Miami New Drama and Colony Theater by premiering this stage play” said Alonzo Mourning, President of the Mourning Family Foundation. “We are excited to step back into time and share such an impactful day in our community’s history. We hope people come in support of our Foundation, but also enjoy this theatrical performance.”

Since 1997, the Mourning’s have raised more than $25 million for their charity’s initiatives including, Overtown Youth Center, a state-of-the-art facility that serves as a safe haven for children and families to participate in recreational and educational activities from 2nd grade through graduation, Honey Shine, which provides at-risk young women with positive role models and influences through its enrichment programs, workshops, camps and sisterhood and Zo’s Winter Groove, a weekend of fundraising , featuring comedy, golf, youth outreach and health and wellness sports, to benefit the many initiatives of the Mourning Family Foundation.

Michel Hausmann, artistic director of Miami New Drama adds “we are thrilled to partner with the Mourning Family Foundation. We have long admired the work this incredible organization does all over South Florida, and are honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the growth of their impact in the community.”

One Night in Miami… a play with music that focuses on the night of February 25th,1964, when a young Cassius Clay celebrated his victory over Sonny Liston with three of his closest friends – activist Malcolm X, singer Sam Cooke and football icon Jim Brown.

Against all odds, Cassius Clay defeated Sonny Liston to become the new World Heavyweight Boxing Champion at the Miami Beach Convention Center. While crowds of people swarmed Miami Beach’s hotspots to celebrate the match, Clay, unable to stay on the island because of Jim Crow-era segregation laws, spent the night at the Hampton House.

In One Night in Miami…, critically-acclaimed playwright Kemp Powers aims to explore exactly what happened during those pivotal hours. At this critical point in each of their lives, the four men challenge ideas about power, religion, morality, and the realities of fighting racism. Featuring the legendary music of Sam Cooke, including his seminal opus, “A Change is Gonna Come,” the show sets out to reveal the men for who they were: friends who became mavericks of the Civil Rights Movement.

Miami New Drama is committed to ensuring that this historic play reach every corner of the community and is looking forward to hosting the youth served by Honey Shine and the Mourning Family Foundation at a performance of the play.

One Night in Miami… is produced in association with ABKCO Theatre.