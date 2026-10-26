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Morehouse Freshman Gabriel McDonald Wins Baltimore Screenwriting Competition

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News15 minutes ago
0 9 1 minute read
Gabriel McDonald Wins Baltimore Screenwriting Competition

Jamaican American writer Gabriel McDonald earns first place for When Walls Speak, a drama about family, displacement and the meaning of home.

 

Gabriel McDonald Wins Baltimore Screenwriting Competition
Gabriel McDonald

 

BALTIMORE — Gabriel McDonald, a Jamaican American screenwriter and first-year student at Morehouse College, won first place in the high school feature screenplay category of the 2026 Baltimore Screenwriting Competition for When Walls Speak.

What When Walls Speak Is About

Set in East Baltimore, the screenplay follows Elijah Johnson, a 21-year-old college student who returns home for the summer after distancing himself from the city and painful memories of family struggle and loss. A redevelopment plan threatens his grandmother’s home, while unresolved ownership questions following his grandfather’s death complicate the family’s effort to protect it.

As relatives question whether she should relocate, Grandma Johnson refuses to leave the house that holds a lifetime of memories. Elijah reconnects with her and his childhood friend, Davaughn, and begins to understand how displacement affects his neighborhood. His effort to save the house becomes a fight to preserve family history and reclaim his connection to the community that raised him.

Gabriel McDonald on the Award

“Writing has always been how I explore ideas and try to understand people,” McDonald said.

“Having When Walls Speak recognized gives me confidence and motivates me to keep learning and improving. Since starting at Morehouse two months ago, I’ve been excited to develop my craft, collaborate with other creatives and bring my stories to the screen.”

From Washington DC to Morehouse College

The award is an early milestone for the Washington DC native, whose work explores grief, belonging and human relationships. At Morehouse, McDonald plans to strengthen his skills in character development and narrative structure while collaborating on original projects. He hopes to create film and television stories that challenge assumptions and connect with audiences worldwide.

About the Baltimore Screenwriting Competition

The Mayor’s Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment organizes the competition, which recognizes emerging screenwriters and supports Baltimore’s independent filmmaking community. The expanded 2026 contest invited youth and adult writers to submit feature-length, episodic and short screenplays.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News15 minutes ago
0 9 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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