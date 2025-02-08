SOUTH FLORIDA – Scheduled for release in a few weeks, a hot Reggaeton Dancehall track called, Vitamin D for Energy is poised to take the year by storm. The track features Latin trap superstar De la Ghetto, Charly Black, and BL tha Hook Slaya.

The track was produced by Hook Slaya Records. De a Ghetto is an American artist who was born in the Bronx, New York. He has been making hits in reggaeton since the early 2000s. He grew up in Puerto Rico and has been nominated for 3 Latin Grammy awards. The track was produced by BL the Hook Slaya and Jah Wayne.

BL the Hook Slaya says, “I would like to thank my management team of Peter Robles and EL Marciano who brought De La Ghetto to the record. I would love to have Joey Budafuco and DJ Khaled behind this record because it can be an international anthem.”