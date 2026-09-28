Miya’s Law Could Expand to Georgia Renters

Rep. Imani Barnes’ proposal could affect 1.4 million renter households; Miya Marcano’s family joins announcement five years after her death

ATLANTA — Georgia Rep. Imani Barnes, D-Tucker, unveiled proposed renter-safety legislation known as Miya’s Law at a Sept. 24 news conference at Liberty Plaza outside the Georgia State Capitol.

The proposal would require landlords to give tenants at least 24 hours’ notice before entering a rental unit for inspections, repairs, improvements, services or property showings. Barnes plans to introduce the bill during Georgia’s 2027 legislative session.

The measure could have broad reach in a state with about 1.4 million renter-occupied households, according to census data.

The announcement came five years after the death of 19-year-old Miya Marcano on Sept. 24, 2021.

Marcano’s family traveled to Georgia to join Barnes, honor Miya’s life and continue its push for stronger renter-safety protections.

For the family, the Georgia proposal is the latest effort to turn Miya’s death into policy changes designed to protect renters nationwide.

Miya’s Law in Florida

Florida enacted the first Miya’s Law in 2022, establishing requirements related to apartment employee background screening, key control and landlord access to rental units. The law also increased the notice required for landlord entry for repairs from 12 to 24 hours.

Virginia and Nevada have also enacted protections inspired by Miya’s story. Virginia requires certain large residential landlords to adopt employee background-check and key-security policies, while Nevada approved similar requirements for qualifying rental properties in 2025.

Florida, Virginia and Nevada together have about 4.4 million renter households. The number covered by individual Miya-related provisions is smaller and varies by state because requirements and property-size thresholds differ.

If enacted, Georgia would become the next state to adopt protections bearing Miya’s name.

The Miya Marcano Foundation is backing the Georgia effort and has launched a petition urging stronger tenant-safety protections in the state.

Sign Miya’s Law Georgia petition

“Support Tenant Safety in the State of Georgia” https://www.change.org/p/support-miya-s-law-georgia

Five years after Miya’s death, her family continues to work with lawmakers, communities and advocates across the country to make renter safety a national priority.

Miya Marcano Foundation

The Miya Marcano Foundation, established in Miya’s honor, advocates for renter safety, supports families of missing persons, provides education and resources, and advances initiatives to protect students and vulnerable communities.

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