Mixed-Use Development The Arcadian: Transforms Sistrunk District

FORT LAUDERDALE ― The Arcadian, a transformational mixed-use development in Fort Lauderdale’s Sistrunk District, officially celebrated its grand opening today with a ribbon cutting ceremony and time capsule installation. As a result, the event marked a significant milestone in the neighborhood’s revitalization. It also highlights the city’s commitment to attainable housing and economic development.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean J. Trantalis, City Commissioner Steven Glassman, City Commissioner Pamela Beasley-Pittman, City Commissioner Ben Sorensen, County Commissioner Alexandra Davis, County Commissioner Lamar Fisher, City Manager Rickelle Williams, and CRA Manager Vanessa Martin attended.

Representatives from the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce also joined the celebration. In addition, developers Eyal Peretz, founder and CEO of Fuse Group; Shimon Elkabetz, chairman of Fuse Group; and Mauricio Girault Domenge, CEO of KREA Developments, participated. Community stakeholders and media gathered at the property’s pedestrian-friendly Paseo for the event.

Stephanie Toothaker, president of Toothaker.org, served as master of ceremonies for the event. It also featured remarks from Mayor Trantalis, Commissioner Glassman and Peretz.

“The completion of The Arcadian confirms the city’s commitment to helping build affordable housing in our community,” said Mayor Dean Trantalis. “It also creates space for small businesses, entrepreneurs and local economic growth in the heart of the Sistrunk District.”

Commitment to the Sistrunk District

Peretz emphasized the project’s long-term vision for the neighborhood. “The Arcadian represents years of commitment to the Sistrunk District and Fort Lauderdale’s westward expansion,” said Peretz. “This ribbon cutting celebrates the completion of a transformational project that balances history and progress. The time capsule will serve as a reminder to future generations of our vision for economic opportunity, community empowerment and cultural preservation in this historic neighborhood.”

Ceremonial Time Capsule Installation

Following the ribbon cutting, attendees participated in a ceremonial time capsule installation. The capsule, to be opened on Jan. 15, 2051, symbolizes the community’s vision for the future and the lasting impact of this development on the historic neighborhood. Light refreshments were provided by Salty Bean, a future restaurant tenant at The Arcadian, and guided tours of the property were available following the ceremony.

Highlights of The Arcadian

Developed by Fuse Group and KREA Developments, The Arcadian features two eight-story buildings with 502 residential units, comprising studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. A total of 151 units are designated for high-quality attainable housing, including residences reserved for qualified tenants earning 100 percent to 120 percent of the area median income.

The development includes approximately 15,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space designed to support small businesses and entrepreneurs, along with a parking garage with 629 spaces.

Backed by the City of Fort Lauderdale Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) with a $10 million investment, The Arcadian represents a significant step forward in the Sistrunk District’s resurgence.

The Arcadian’s amenities include inner courtyards, two heated swimming pools, a fitness center, outdoor movie screens, a spa room with a sauna, and a cryo lounge and massage chairs. There are also a yoga space, a golf simulator, a business center, co-working and meeting rooms, and a club room.

The development also features Fort Lauderdale and Broward County’s first indoor pickleball court and a pedestrian-friendly Paseo. In addition, there is an original curated art installation by a world-renowned artist displayed on the east and west facades of the parking garages.

All apartments feature Energy Star-rated stainless steel appliances, stone-composition countertops, designer finishes and smart home features. Most include a balcony. Additionally, The Arcadian is a green and sustainable development designed to achieve Gold-level certification under the National Green Building Standard (NGBS), incorporating soundproof construction, energy-efficient appliances and sustainable materials.

Fuse Group

Fuse Group has been investing in the CRA and specifically the Sistrunk area for the last six years. The group’s mission is to make the Sistrunk District an epicenter filled with life and occupied by businesses, retail, lifestyle and entertainment offerings to serve and empower the community. The general contractor for The Arcadian is South Pointe Construction and Development Co. Furthermore, the architect is Behar Font & Partners.

For more information about The Arcadian, visit thearcadianftlauderdale.com.