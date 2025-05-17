Mission Trip to Jamaica: COJO Hosts Scholarship Awards Luncheon

NEW YORK, NY — Children of Jamaica Outreach (COJO) Inc. is proud to announce its annual mission trip to Jamaica, scheduled for May 18–24, 2025. This important week of service and celebration will feature the Scholarship Awards Luncheon. It will take place on Wednesday, May 21, at The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel. At this event, 18 deserving students will receive scholarships for their tertiary education.

COJO’s Founder and Executive Director, Gary Williams, expressed his excitement about returning to Jamaica for this meaningful occasion. “It’s always a privilege to invest in the lives of Jamaica’s youth,” said Williams. “This year’s mission is especially important as we expand our efforts to support more students and impact the development of underserved youth.”

A key highlight of the trip will be COJO’s ongoing support of the Granville Place of Safety in Trelawny. On Friday, May 23, COJO will host a special lunch with Bahia Principe Jamaica for the residents. That morning, Granville Place of Safety will get a donation of important appliances from COJO. This is part of COJO’s promise to improve the living conditions for children in state care.

The 2025 mission trip is made possible through the generous support of Bahia Principe Jamaica, Dr. Sandra L. Lindsay, JetBlue, and CARIMED, whose partnerships continue to uplift vulnerable youth and strengthen communities across Jamaica.

COJO is committed to helping underserved children. It provides hope and opportunities through education and healthcare.