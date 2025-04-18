Entertainment

Miss Universe Jamaica Northeast 2025: Meet Dreanna Williams

Dreanna Williams

ST. ANN, Jamaica – Dreanna Williams is the current Miss Universe Jamaica Northeast 2025. She is a Quantity Surveying student at the University of Technology. Sara-Jade Kow crowned her. Sara-Jade was the first runner-up in the 2024 Miss Universe Jamaica pageant. She is now the Regional Manager and coach for Miss Universe Jamaica Northeast.

After her victory, Dreanna said, “I feel so grateful to achieve thismilestone, and I’m looking forward to the next chapter.”

Miss Universe Jamaica Northeast Pageant Exceeds Expectations

Sara Jade Kow
Sara Jade Kow

Sara commented, “This year’s pageant was absolutely superb! Considering it was my first time serving as Regional Manager, I’m incredibly proud of the production, the turnout, and the outstanding performances of all 14 contestants. I personally trained each of them, and watching them shine on stage truly made me feel like a proud mom. From the ambiance to the venue and overall setup, the entire evening was simply beautiful.”

When asked of Dreanna’s chances in the national competition, Sara said, “I am 100% confident that my winner will exceed expectations and perform exceptionally well. With my experience and guidance,coupled with her natural charisma and intelligence, she is bound to excel.”

 

