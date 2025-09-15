Miss Universe Jamaica 2025 to Grace JWOF’s Tea Party in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE – In a celebration that promises to blend elegance, inspiration, and cultural pride, the Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) and the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) will welcome a distinguished guest of honor at their 13th Anniversary Tea Party: Dr. Gabrielle Henry, Miss Universe Jamaica 2025.

Dr. Gabrielle Henry, Miss Universe Jamaica 2025, will be the special guest at JWOF’s 13th Anniversary Tea Party. This event will take place on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at 2:00 PM. It will be held at the Colony West Golf Club in Tamarac, Florida.

JWOF: A Legacy of Empowerment and Sisterhood

This year’s theme, “Pouring into Purpose – Sipping to 13 Years of Service and Sisterhood,” promises an unforgettable afternoon celebrating culture, community, and philanthropy.

A Spotlight on the 13th Anniversary Tea Party

Inspirational moments with Dr. Gabrielle Henry as she shares her journey. Fashion and style highlights, including elegant tea attire and hats. A curated selection of teas and treats. Raffles and silent auction prizes supporting JWOF’s scholarships and mentorship programs .



Tickets are available at jwofteaparty.eventbrite.com.

Cultural Celebration and Lasting Memories

During her visit to South Florida, Dr. Henry will also:

Pay courtesy calls to the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) and the Consulate General of Jamaica in Miami . Participate in community engagements and media interviews. Tour the Island SPACE Caribbean Museum and engage in a fireside chat with members of the Diaspora. Tour the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital , reflecting her dedication to giving back.



Bridging Communities: The Jamaican Diaspora in South Florida

“This is an exciting moment for our community,” said June Minto, Founding Member & Former President of JWOF and a Planning Committee Member. “Dr. Henry represents the best of Jamaica—grace, intelligence, and purpose. Her presence will inspire women of all ages while strengthening ties between our diaspora community and Jamaica.”

Miss Universe Finals

Karl Williams, Co-National Director of the Miss Universe Jamaica Organization and CEO of Atelier Dermoth Williams Limited, the Miss Universe Jamaica management company, added: “We are very appreciative of June Minto, the Jamaica Tourist Board, and all stakeholders involved for their efforts in bringing this event to fruition. This is a very important engagement for Dr. Henry and indeed for any reigning Miss Universe Jamaica titleholder as part of the preparation process prior to the Miss Universe finals.”

The Jamaica Tourist Board’s Support

“The Jamaica Tourist Board extends heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Gabrielle Henry on being crowned Miss Universe Jamaica 2025! Your grace, intelligence, and passion for our beautiful island make you an exceptional ambassador, and we are proud to support you as you represent Jamaica on the global stage at the upcoming Miss Universe competition. We look forward to hosting you and celebrating all that you will accomplish on this incredible journey. Jamaica stands with you every step of the way!”, Phillip Rose, Deputy Director of Tourism, USA, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Honoring Beauty with Purpose: Who Is Dr. Gabrielle Henry?

Dr. Gabrielle Henry is not only the reigning Miss Universe Jamaica for 2025 but also a dynamic figure whose influence extends well beyond the realm of pageantry. Dr. Henry is a medical doctor, philanthropist, and advocate for youth empowerment. She represents the modern Jamaican woman. She is intelligent, caring, and dedicated to helping others.

Having earned her medical degree from a prestigious university in Jamaica, Dr. Henry has dedicated her early career to improving healthcare access in underserved communities. Her role as Miss Universe Jamaica focuses on public health. She pays special attention to mental health awareness and preventive medicine.

Through community outreach, educational campaigns, and mentorship programs, she continues to inspire young women to pursue their dreams and give back to society.

Miss Universe Competition

Dr. Henry will go to Thailand in November. She will proudly represent Jamaica at the Miss Universe competition. She carries the spirit of the island and the support of the Diaspora community around the world.

