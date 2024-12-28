Miss Diva: A Rising Star in the Soca and Carnival Scene

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad – To deny her music would be like denying her air to breathe. For Alicia Anderson, music is second nature. A product of three countries – Canada, Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica, the woman who goes by the stage name, Miss Diva, has captured the hearts of many in her home country of Canada, but in 2025, she takes aim at a place she loves, sweet T&T.

Delivering her second Soca track in two years, Miss Diva says she is eager to make inroads as an artiste on the Soca and carnival circuit. “Music has no boundaries. A person who loves music does not box himself in,” she pointed out, explaining that she owes her love for music to the exposure she had as a child. “My mother worked with Kings of Kings in Jamaica. She was also a part of the radio circuit in Canada so as a child I was around the business a lot,” explained the artiste.

Jamaican Mother

Her Jamaican mother was also a part of the radio circuit in Canada where Anderson was born. As a child, she spent a lot of time in Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago, where her step-father lived. “My mother married into the Trinidadian culture. I remember sitting with Chucky in front of the gate in Woodbrook, singing songs,” said the artist. Miss Diva is a talented performer in Montreal, Canada. She wants to improve her music. She is interested in the lively sounds and rhythms of Soca music.

Queen of the Band Mas Winner

Miss Diva is an 18-time Queen of the Band mas winner. She is known for her work in reggae music. She has collaborated with artists like Luciano, Glen Washington, and Macka Diamond. Despite her reggae success, she is excited about moving into Soca music.

“Last season I released a song called, ‘Energy Bumper’ and the feedback that I received was really good, but I released it a bit later than I should have, so now, I’m jumping in with the anticipation that the people will get to hear and enjoy it,” she said.

Miss Diva is open to joining major competitions in T&T. She admits that she is competitive. She is always eager when it comes to music and her career.

“I grew up seeing the work ethic of artistes like Buju Banton, Marcia Griffith, Tanya Stephens and many others; My mother worked among these artistes and what I saw then, is a major part of who I am now.”

Miss Diva 2025 Release: ‘Meet Me on the Road’

Her 2025 Soca release is called, ‘Meet Me on the Road’, and according to the singer, the track is a testament to her personal love for the road as a masquerader. “This song was produced by ICU studios. He’s from Grenada and he’s worked with Mr. Killa and even Skinny Fabulous,” she said, adding that there will be a remix to the single in due time. “My aim is to tap into this market and leave a lasting impression,” Anderson reiterated, bubbling with excitement as she prepares to return to T&T in January.

Miss Diva is a woman with great dedication and drive. She believes her early years have prepared her for her future. She has a true love for music and a strong connection to Caribbean culture. The artist is creating music that she knows others will enjoy.

“When I’m in the Caribbean, I feel like it’s where I belong because I spent so much time in Trinidad and Jamaica, as a child. I’m eager to be a part of the scene as an artiste, particularly so with Soca music,” she said, highlighting the work and attitude of artistes like Patrice Roberts, Fay Ann Lyons, Preedy and Nessa Preppy, each of whom she draws inspiration from.

Miss Diva is excited for Soca season in Trinidad and Tobago. She wants to share her style, vibe, and energy with everyone. “I’m naturally a competitive person but the aim is not just to win, but to know that I made it to the big stage.”