LAKE TAHOE – Miami has long been a vibrant hub where community, culture, and creativity thrive, especially through the influence of Caribbean heritage. For entrepreneur Miriam Dorsett, who traces her roots to St. Kitts and St. Thomas, the city was more than a backdrop. It was the birthplace of her mission-driven business journey.

Miriam first established herself in Miami with Zen Zone, a space intentionally created as a safe haven for small businesses and artists. It quickly became a gathering place where people could learn, grow, and create together. When life brought her to Lake Tahoe, California, she had to leave behind everything she had built, including the community she nurtured.

BFF Tahoe

After relocating, she noticed a boutique near her church was closing. Miriam saw not just a vacancy, but a new opportunity to build again. That moment sparked the creation of BFF Tahoe, a boutique and community space centered on clothing swaps, art, and wellness. It carried forward the spirit of Zen Zone, reimagined in a new environment.

Entrepreneurship had been second nature to Miriam since childhood. She once created a chore list called “Mother’s Little Helper” and sold it in her neighborhood for a dollar each. That same entrepreneurial drive stayed with her into adulthood, where she consistently launched side businesses while working full-time. Still, she often felt unfulfilled and stretched thin.

The turning point came through a conversation with a friend who had found success in his own startup. He shared the story of how Vikings would burn their ships after arriving in new lands, removing the option of turning back.

Miriam remembered the advice clearly: “And so your job is like your ship, and you’ve got to blaze it up and just go all in. So that was when I decided to go all in, and then I’ve just been failing multiple times and having fun, but somehow I’ve made it.”

Today, BFF Tahoe reflects Miriam’s values and identity. As a Caribbean woman running a business in Lake Tahoe, she is intentional about making diversity a priority in a region not widely known for it. “I want to make sure that we’re incorporating diversity in an area that is not known for its diversity, and that requires extra time, work, and effort.. But I’m going to put it in because it’s important to me.”

Miriam Dorsett is building more than a boutique. She is creating an inclusive space rooted in her love of art, fashion, and community. Her work honors the legacy of her Caribbean heritage while offering something vital and vibrant to a new place she now calls home.