Miramar Women’s Empowerment Luncheon Featuring Karine Jean-Pierre

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar will host its Annual Women’s Empowerment Luncheon on Friday, March 13, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The location is the Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025. The event is hosted by Vice Mayor Yvette Colbourne. It continues the tradition of celebrating leadership, achievement, and the advancement of women.

The 2026 luncheon will feature keynote remarks from Karine Jean-Pierre, former White House Press Secretary and Senior Advisor to former President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Her career in public service reflects resilience, leadership, and a commitment to civic engagement at the highest levels of government.

“The Women’s Empowerment Luncheon is a celebration of resilience, leadership, and the extraordinary contributions of women in every sector of our society,” said Vice Mayor Yvette Colbourne. “It is also an opportunity to recognize and uplift the remarkable women who are making a difference right here in Miramar.”

The celebration will begin with a special kickoff, Wednesday March 4th, 2026 at City Hall where Vice Mayor Colbourne will present proclamations honoring ten Miramar residents for their achievements and service to the community.

The luncheon program will include a poetic performance by Marlo Vashti and a musical performance by vocalist Arnitrius Williams. During the luncheon, awards will be presented to recognize outstanding women. Their contributions have made a meaningful impact in the Miramar community.

This annual event has previously featured distinguished speakers including Valerie Jarrett, Ana Navarro, Donna Brazile, and Angela Rye.

The Women’s Empowerment Luncheon reflects the City of Miramar’s ongoing commitment to equity. It also supports meaningful dialogue and strengthens the wider community.

Residents are invited to register and attend this signature community event. It brings together local leaders, professionals, and residents for an afternoon of inspiration and recognition.

This event fills up quickly, register now at: WomensEmpowermentLunch2026.eventbrite.com.