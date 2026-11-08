Miramar Mile Run draws more than 800

Students join the 2026 Miramar Mile Run & Fitness Con, highlighting youth fitness and community wellness.

MIRAMAR, Fla. — More than 800 people participated in the 2026 Miramar Mile Run & Fitness Con on Nov. 7, with local high school students joining residents, educators and city employees for the annual community fitness event, according to the city.

Hosted by Miramar Commissioner Yvette Colbourne, the event combined a one-mile run with fitness competitions and health and wellness activities.

Participants began with a morning warmup before running from Miramar Boulevard and Civic Center Place to Ansin Sports Complex.

Miramar and Everglades students join the run

More than 50 Miramar High School students and supporters participated alongside school staff, according to the city. Students from Everglades High School also took part, while a city staff team joined the activities.

“What an incredible demonstration of community spirit! Seeing more than 800 participants come together, including our students, families and City employees, is a powerful reminder that wellness brings people together,” said Commissioner Yvette Colbourne. “I am especially proud of our young people from Miramar High School and Everglades High School for showing up with such enthusiasm. The Miramar Mile is about more than running; it’s about inspiring healthier lifestyles, encouraging one another and building a stronger, more connected community. I encourage everyone to keep that momentum going!”

She singled out students from both schools for their participation.

Miramar High School Principal Shenee Rowe praised the Patriots’ teamwork and school pride.

“Opportunities like the Miramar Mile Run allow our students to engage positively with the community while developing habits that contribute to their overall well-being,” Rowe said.

Community wellness partners support event

City personnel, volunteers and community partners helped organize the Miramar Mile Run & Fitness Con. Memorial Healthcare System and Waste Pro supported the event as sponsors.

Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot set for Nov. 26

The city also encouraged residents to participate in the upcoming Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, as another opportunity for families and friends to stay active.