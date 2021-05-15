Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam Appointed to the AAMA Board of Trustees

[MIRAMAR] – Miramar’s Mayor Wayne M. Messam has once again been appointed to the African American Mayors Association (AAMA) Board of Trustees. The AAMA board is comprised of 17 mayors from across the country. The AAMA creates a forum for mayors to take positions on public policies. Especially ones that impact the vitality and sustainability of their cities. In addition, share best practices related to municipal management. The announcement of new officers was made on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Mayor Messam stated, “I am humbled to be elected once again by my fellow mayors of the African American Mayors Association. Serving in this capacity allows the opportunity to be a leading national voice on policy issues impacting American cities. I thank the residents of Miramar for allowing me to share our successes and resources for the benefit of cities across America.”

The AAMA was launched on May 1, 2014 in Washington D.C. by a dynamic group of black mayors. The Association was established to represent over 500 African American mayors and their 48 million constituents across the United States.