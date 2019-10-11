Mayor Wayne M. Messam to Present the 2019 State of the City Address for The City of Miramar

MIRAMAR – City of Miramar Mayor Wayne M. Messam will deliver the annual State of the City address on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at the Miramar Cultural Center located at 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025.

There will be a pre-event reception at 5:30 p.m. in the Miramar Cultural Center Banquet Hall.

The State of the City will be hosted by popular Radio Host, Supa Cindy.

The State of the City presents an opportunity for residents, local businesses and community organizations to learn about major issues that affect their city.

During his address, Mayor Messam will update the community on significant accomplishments for the past year and provide an outlook on the future of the city. He will highlight infrastructure progress, along with safety improvements, economic development as well as new revenue sources.

The event will feature Broward County’s most interactive visual presentation with testimonials from both residents and businesses. The State of the City is free to attend and is open to the public.

Attendees can RSVP at MiramarSOTC2019.eventbrite.com although registration is not required for attendance.

“As a national leader in economic growth and job creation, the City of Miramar has had a successful past year and I can’t wait to share our accomplishments,” said Mayor Wayne Messam. “As the Mayor of Florida’s 13th largest city, we must work together as a community to make foundational investments in infrastructure, innovation and cultural arts as we continue to attract families, businesses of all sizes and visitors.”

Immediately following the event, there will be a post-reception in the Miramar Cultural Center Banquet Hall where attendees are invited to enjoy a selection of appetizers and refreshments.

For more information on the Mayor’s State of the City address, please call 954-602-3198 or visit MiramarFL.gov.