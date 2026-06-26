Miramar launches humanitarian relief drive for earthquake-stricken Venezuela

MIRAMAR — The City of Miramar is launching a communitywide humanitarian relief drive to support families in Venezuela following a devastating earthquake that has left communities in urgent need of aid.

City officials are urging residents, businesses, faith-based organizations and community partners to donate essential supplies to assist affected communities.

“Miramar has always been a community that leads with compassion,” Mayor Wayne Messam said. “Many of our neighbors have family and loved ones in Venezuela facing unimaginable loss. In moments like these, we are reminded that humanity knows no borders.”

The city is partnering with Global Empowerment Mission, an international disaster relief organization that will coordinate the transport and distribution of donations directly to impacted areas in Venezuela.

Officials said the effort reflects Miramar’s strong connection to the Venezuelan community.

“This tragedy hits close to home for many in our city,” Commissioner Yvette Colbourne said. “This relief drive gives us an opportunity to stand alongside our neighbors in a meaningful and tangible way.”

Donations will be accepted immediately through July 31, 2026, at designated collection sites across the city, open 24 hours a day:

Miramar Police Headquarters — 11765 City Hall Promenade

— 11765 City Hall Promenade Fire Station 19 — 6700 Miramar Parkway

Fire Station 70 — 9001 Miramar Parkway

Fire Station 107 — 11811 Miramar Parkway

Fire Station 84 — 14801 SW 27th Street

Fire Station 100 — 2800 SW 184th Avenue

Requested items include:

Nonperishable food

Water

Emergency supplies (batteries, blankets, first aid kits)

Hygiene products

Baby supplies

New blankets

Protective gear (KN95 masks, gloves)

Cleanup and repair supplies

Clothing, shoes and similar items will not be accepted.

Officials emphasized that contributions of any size can help provide relief to families recovering from the disaster.