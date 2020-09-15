MIRAMAR – City of Miramar Commissioner Yvette Colbourne is encouraging Homeowner’s Associations in Miramar to grant access to Census Field Workers who are in the process of visiting homes for follow-up census visits to residents who have not yet completed the 2020 census. The new deadline to complete the census is September 30, 2020.

Commissioner Colbourne stated, “Recently the Census Bureau announced that they will be ending non-response follow-up a full month earlier than originally planned and as a result, it is critical that field workers be granted access to gated-communities to complete their count. We need to make sure everyone is counted, especially the elderly, immigrants, and our youth. An accurate count will ensure that Miramar receives its fair share of federal funds for the programs and services that members of our community rightfully deserve.”

Access to gated communities must be provided without the regular security measures, such as calls to individual units. If any resident is not reached in-person after several visits, the census workers will request the information on those residents/households from the building management. It is important that Condo Associations be prepared to provide such data in a timely manner and educate their building security and management teams on these rules.

The law states that landlords and managers of rental property will not be in violation of any privacy laws if they provide the requested information about their tenants/residents to census workers with valid I.D.

To learn more about the 2020 census, visit MiramarFl.gov/census2020.