Miramar Commissioner, Maxwell Chambers Promoting Small Businesses

Rock the Block with the Man in the Street, Maxwell B. Chambers

MIRAMAR – Mirabella Plaza in Miramar will see some vibrancy on Saturday August 24, 2019 as City of Miramar Commissioner, Maxwell Chambers rocks the block with music, food, prizes and giveaways and a chance to see and taste what the Plaza has to offer.

Businesses in the Mirabella Plaza located at 2201 Palm Avenue by the intersection of Palm Avenue and Miramar Boulevard will have a full engagement with residents and neighboring communities to showcase their services and product offerings.

Commissioner Maxwell Chambers is an advocate of promoting small businesses and pulls all the stops to ensure that their needs are met, and voices heard. Rock the Block with the Man in the Street, Maxwell B. Chambers, Commissioner at the City of Miramar, Saturday August 24, 2019 from 10am to 3pm and move to the sounds of popular DJs and sample foods from the food trucks present.

Patrons will have the opportunity of winning a 40-inch television from a raffle draw by visiting participating stores in the plaza. Details will be provided in the registration booth.

Rock the Block will encourage partnerships, engagement and growth for small businesses while enhancing visibility of the plaza.

“Rock the Block will be a trendsetting event for all businesses,” stated Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers.