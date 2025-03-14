Miramar‘s Coffee Chocolate and Culture Expo with Terrence J and Angela Yee



MIRAMAR – The 2nd Annual Coffee, Chocolate & Culture Expo 2025, hosted by the City of Miramar’s Economic Development and Housing Department, is more than a celebration of coffee and chocolate. This dynamic event is designed to promote business growth, innovation and cultural exchange.

The expo features small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), import, export, sustainable branding, innovation in food and beverage production.

This three-day event will be held Friday, March 28 to Sunday, March 30, 2025, at the Miramar Cultural Center (2400 Civic Center Place).

This fun filled event offers the opportunity for networking, education and collaboration.

Actor, media personality and entrepreneur Terrence J and radio personality and entrepreneur Angela Yee will share insights to their success during the fireside chat from 9 am to 10 am on Friday, March 28th.

Coffee, Chocolate and Culture Expo Workshops

The workshops on Friday, March 28 will cover key topics including building sustainable brands, leveraging technology for growth, tourism, cultural heritage preservation and discussions on the impact of global trade on local businesses, particularly in the import and export sector.

The event will feature a variety of activities including business sessions for entrepreneurs, cultural performances and hands-on demonstrations.

Attendees can hear insights from over 25 panelists and speakers throughout the day including Celebrity Coffee Cup Designer Alicia Boateng, Chef Vicky Colas of Pro Kitchen Hub, representatives from SelectFlorida and EXIM Bank and more.

Schedule of Events

Friday, March 28 starting at 8 am: Morning Brew Chat, Networking Breakfast, Workshops, Panels and Evening Reception.

The Intersection of Culture, Business and Community, Sustainable Branding, AI in Business, Funding Solutions, Women in Business, Global Trade, discovering new tastes and meeting vendors.

Terrence J and Angela Yee will be participating in a fireside chat from 9 am to 10 am.

Evening reception, networking, country showcases, cocktail hour and concert.

Saturday, March 29 and Sunday, March 30 from 10 am to 6pm: Culture Day, Open Market and Expo

Car show, live music, fashion show, poetry, traditional dance and storytelling.

“We look forward to hosting the 2nd annual Coffee, Chocolate and Culture Expo at the Miramar Cultural Center. It is a great opportunity for networking and education for businesses, families and cultural enthusiasts. We want to offer attendees the opportunity for learning, collaboration and to share valuable insights on how they can expand their businesses and engage with international markets and contribute to a global sustainability effort,” said Anita Fain Taylor, Director of City of Miramar Economic Development and Housing Department.

Friday, March 28 tickets for the workshops are $50; cocktail hour and concert $50; VIP access includes workshops, meal ticket, concert and after party $200. Entry for Saturday, March 29and Sunday, March 30 Culture Day and Exhibitor Hall are free.

For more information on the 2nd annual Coffee, Chocolate and Culture Expo, schedule of events or to register visit https://cocomiramarfl.org.