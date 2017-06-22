The Miramar Amphitheater at Regional Park to celebrate its grand opening

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar will host world-renowned recording artists together under a brand-new, world-class amphitheater, The Miramar Amphitheater at Regional Park for a free concert celebrating its grand opening and Independence Day on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 from 3:00 – 9:00 p.m.

The celebratory grand opening event will unveil to residents, visitors, civic leaders, dignitaries, and businesses alike the newest City Cultural asset, The Miramar Amphitheater at Regional Park, located at 16801 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar.

The event concert will feature world-renowned performing artists, Kelly Price, Tavares, John Elefante of the band Kansas, France Joli, Wayne Wonder and Eddie Santiago.

In honor America’s Independence the 4th of July Celebration will feature a Kid’s Zone for children of all ages as well as a variety of contests, food and novelty vendors.

The evening will conclude with a fireworks display presented by Memorial Hospital Miramar.

Off-site parking will be available on Bass Creek Road between Everglades High School and Glades Middle School for $5.00 per vehicle.

Guests will then be transported to Miramar Regional Park via air-conditioned coach buses. The buses will have two drop off locations, the 4th of July Celebration (located on the west field) and The Miramar Amphitheater.

This is a free event and open to the public.