Miramar Adopts Resolution on Acceptance of FaithAction ID Program

[MIRAMAR] – The Miramar City Commission, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, unanimously adopted a resolution affirming the acceptance of the FaithAction Identification program which has been passed and accepted by Broward County. The FaithAction identification program involves the issuance of a non-government ID card, which helps people prove their identity.

FaithAction ID Cards

The resolution was brought forward to the Miramar City Commission by Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis who also offered a letter of support to Broward Commissioner Dale Holness, who proposed using the ID cards to help the disadvantaged in the county. Broward County has adopted a resolution recognizing and accepting the FaithAction ID cards as an appropriate form of identification for county services, unless another form of ID is required by local, state, or federal law.

Community Support

Commissioner Davis stated, “I am pleased to support this important community ID program. It will provide a verifiable form of identification benefitting our vulnerable population. Such as undocumented immigrants, the homeless, elderly individuals and persons formerly incarcerated. The cards will also make it easier for individuals to get the COVID-19 vaccine and to sign up for other health services. I am also pleased that the Miramar Police department is in support of the program since community ID programs have shown to have a positive impact on public safety throughout the state and the nation.”

How to Access the ID

The non-government ID card will help people prove that they live in the state. And, will include a name, photo, date of birth and address. The card can also be provided to law enforcement to prove one’s identity. The program will be run by the Legal Aid Service of Broward County. Cards will be issued at ID drives by faith-based organizations in the community. Residents will be able to sign up by the end of May 2021. The cost for the IDs will be $20.