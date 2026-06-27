Mikey Sparkle Family Fun Day Draws Hundreds in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Weather worries did little to dim the spirit at Lithonia Amphitheater on Saturday. There, hundreds gathered for the 14th staging of Mikey Sparkle Family Fun Day. This is a free community celebration that has become a signature gathering for Jamaicans, Caribbean nationals and families across metro Atlanta.

The family-focused event blended music, children’s activities, games, Caribbean cuisine and community networking. It created a festive cultural showcase rooted in service, nostalgia and diaspora pride.

Family Fun Day Exceeded Expectations

Jamaican-born promoter and event organizer Mikey Sparkle said the turnout exceeded expectations after early forecasts threatened to keep patrons away.

“The day was wonderful,” Sparkle said. “The rain may have affected the crowd a little because people were hearing the forecasts and were hesitant to come out. I almost did not make it because I thought it was going to rain. But it turned out good, and a lot of people came out.”

Sparkle said the event’s mission remains clear: keep the atmosphere safe, inclusive and centered on families.

“It is a family event and that is what it’s supposed to be. It’s all about the children and the families. We have grandparents here as well, so we must be mindful of the kind of music and entertainment we provide,” he said.

A major highlight was the expanded children’s programme, coordinated by Gen Friday and Robin Howard, whom Sparkle credited for helping deliver a safe, engaging experience for young attendees.

“I want to say a big thank you to Gen Friday and Robin Howard for taking care of the kids,” Sparkle said.

In keeping with the event’s give-back mission, Sparkle also donated two boxes of shoes to children attending the celebration.

Inaugural Mikey Sparkle Domino Tournament

Another breakout attraction was the inaugural Mikey Sparkle Domino Tournament, which drew domino enthusiasts from across the Atlanta area. Organizers said the tournament was a resounding success and will return as an annual feature of Family Fun Day. Tony Lewars, popularly known as “Chef Tony,” and William Bell were named winners and received trophies and prizes during the presentation.

The grounds also featured booths and exhibits from Jamaica National, the Atlanta Jamaican Association, food vendors and community organizations. Meanwhile, children’s attractions and family activities kept patrons engaged throughout the day.

Musical Soundtrack

Music anchored the celebration, with popular selectors keeping the crowd moving from start to finish with reggae, dancehall, soca and Caribbean classics. DJ Bugsy Bam Bam, DJ Pampi, DJ Cold Rice, DJ Greg and DJ Supa Tek provided the soundtrack for the daylong festivities.

Among those attending were Jamaican-born community leader Les Tony Henry and former Atlanta Jamaican Association President Errol Ritchie, who praised the organizers for creating a gathering that promotes unity, culture and community connection.

“I think it turned out really well,” Henry said. “At first, I was a little nervous because of the weather and the heat, and people weren’t coming out early. But it really turned out well.”

He added that the event serves an important purpose beyond entertainment.

“This is the kind of event the community deserves. It brings people together, facilitates networking, and gives us an opportunity to reminisce about Jamaica and celebrate our culture.”

Ritchie also commended Sparkle and his team for their continued commitment to the community.

“We must give credit to the promoter Mikey Sparkle. He and his team did a great job,” he said.

Special recognition was also given to sponsors Robert Clarke of Ex Media, Delia’s Jerk Palace and GF Personal Injury Group for supporting the event.

Signature Caribbean Event in Atlanta

Now in its 14th year, Mikey Sparkle Family Fun Day has grown into one of metro Atlanta’s anticipated Caribbean family events. It draws patrons from across Georgia and neighboring states. Organizers say they plan to continue expanding the celebration while preserving its focus on family, culture and community engagement.

The event wrapped shortly after 9 p.m., closing out a day marked by music, laughter, friendly competition, cultural pride and community spirit.