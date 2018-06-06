By June 6, 2018 0 Comments Read More →

Mikey B Top 10 Reggae / Dancehall Chart – May 29th 2018

SOUTH FLORIDA – Mikey B Top 10 Reggae & Dancehall songs for the week of May 29, 2018:

Last Week This Week Song Title Artist Label Weeks on Chart
#3 #1 Duh Better Than This Bounty Killer Misik Music 10
#2 #2 Rasta Touch Bingi Blaze Kevito Gitz Production 20
#1 #3 Walking Trophy Hood Celebrity K S R Group 11
#5 #4 Body of a Goddess Mitch & Dolla Coin Emperor Production 9
#6 #5 A Man Like You Empress Uneek Working Class Music Prod. 6
#7 #6 Go Freddie Go Freddie McGregor Big Ship Production 5
#8 #7 Survive Ruffi Small Box Records 3
#4 #8 The Truth Papa Beeto/King Banton P B Music 12
#10 #9 Jah, Jah Warrior Kulcha Cally Black Culture Ent 2
#9 #10 Suave Alkaline Chimney Records 13

 

Bounty Killer on Mikey B Top 10 Reggae Dancehall Charts

Bounty Killer

MIKEY B TOP 10 Chart is sponsored by Emcee Promotions, Music for all occasions Call 954-274-6714 & Mikeybradio.comFuturemovementpradio.net

Listen to Mikey B. on WAVS1170AM in South Florida and worldwide on WAVS1170.COM Tue. 3-6pm, Wed. 7 -8pm, Thur. 3 -4pm, Fri. 7-8pm, Sat. 3 -5pm, Sun. 5 -6pm.

Please like & share:
Posted in: Entertainment
  • This feature has not been activated yet.

  • Archives:

  • Categories:

  • Tags:

Florida News Websites