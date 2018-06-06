Mikey B Top 10 Reggae / Dancehall Chart – May 29th 2018

Christopher Dobson Promoted to District Sales Manager, Midwest for Jamaica Tourist Board

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Christopher Dobson has been promoted to the post of District Sales Manager, Midwest USA the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) in the JTB’s Regional Office. His appointment becomes effective July 01, 2018. As District Sales Manager, Midwest USA, Mr. Dobson will be based in Chicago, and brings to his new role more than two decades of experience as a […]