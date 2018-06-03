By June 3, 2018 0 Comments Read More →

Mikey B Top 10 Reggae / Dancehall Chart – May 22nd 2018

SOUTH FLORIDA – Mikey B Top 10 Reggae & Dancehall songs for the week of May 22, 2018:

Last Week This Week Song Title Artist Label Weeks on Chart
#3 #1 Walking Trophy Hood Celebrity K S R Group 10
#2 #2 Rasta Touch Bingi Blaze Kevito Gitz Production 19
#4 #3 Duh Better Than This Papa Beto/King Banton Misik Music 9
#1 #4 The Truth Mitch & Dolla Coin P B Music 11
#5 #5 Body of a Goddess Empress Uneek Emperor Production 8
#6 #6 A Man Like You Freddie McGregor Working Class Music Prod. 5
#8 #7 Go Freddie Go Ruffi Big Ship Production 4
#9 #8 Survive Alkaline Small Box Records 2
#7 #9 Suave Ruffi Chimney Records 12
New #10 Jah, Jah Warrior Kulcha Cally Black Culture Ent 1
Hood Celebrity on Mikey B Top 10 Reggae / Dancehall Chart – May 8th 2018

Hood Celebrity

MIKEY B TOP 10 Chart is sponsored by Emcee Promotions, Music for all occasions Call 954-274-6714 & Mikeybradio.comFuturemovementpradio.net

Listen to Mikey B. on WAVS1170AM in South Florida and worldwide on WAVS1170.COM Tue. 3-6pm, Wed. 7 -8pm, Thur. 3 -4pm, Fri. 7-8pm, Sat. 3 -5pm, Sun. 5 -6pm.

Please like & share:
Posted in: Entertainment
  • This feature has not been activated yet.

  • Archives:

  • Categories:

  • Tags:

Florida News Websites