Mikey B Top 10 Reggae / Dancehall Chart – July 24th 2018

SOUTH FLORIDA – Mikey B Top 10 Reggae & Dancehall songs for the week of July 24, 2018:

Last Week This Week Song Title Artist Label Weeks on Chart
#2 #1 Jah, Jah Warrior Kulcha Cally Black Culture Ent 10
#3 #2 Burned Etana Tad’s Records 7
#1 #3 Survive Ruffi Small Box Records 11
#5 #4 She’s A Winner Tom Laing Top Tier Records 6
#7 #5 Better Than The Stars Christopher Martin VP Records 4
#4 #6 Go Freddie Go Freddie McGregor Big Ship Records 13
#8 #7 Mothers Love D Y C R Tad’s Records 2
#9 #8 I’m Alive Beres Hammond VP Records 2
#6 #9 A Man Like You Empress Uneek Work Class Music Prod. 14
NEW #10 Weh Di Fire Gone I – Octane Young Pow Productions 1
Tom Laing

