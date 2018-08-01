Mikey B Top 10 Reggae / Dancehall Chart – July 24th 2018
SOUTH FLORIDA – Mikey B Top 10 Reggae & Dancehall songs for the week of July 24, 2018:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Song Title
|Artist
|Label
|Weeks on Chart
|#2
|#1
|Jah, Jah Warrior
|Kulcha Cally
|Black Culture Ent
|10
|#3
|#2
|Burned
|Etana
|Tad’s Records
|7
|#1
|#3
|Survive
|Ruffi
|Small Box Records
|11
|#5
|#4
|She’s A Winner
|Tom Laing
|Top Tier Records
|6
|#7
|#5
|Better Than The Stars
|Christopher Martin
|VP Records
|4
|#4
|#6
|Go Freddie Go
|Freddie McGregor
|Big Ship Records
|13
|#8
|#7
|Mothers Love
|D Y C R
|Tad’s Records
|2
|#9
|#8
|I’m Alive
|Beres Hammond
|VP Records
|2
|#6
|#9
|A Man Like You
|Empress Uneek
|Work Class Music Prod.
|14
|NEW
|#10
|Weh Di Fire Gone
|I – Octane
|Young Pow Productions
|1
MIKEY B TOP 10 Chart is sponsored by Emcee Promotions, Music for all occasions – call 954-274-6714 & Mikeybradio.com, Futuremovementpradio.net
Listen to Mikey B. on WAVS1170AM in South Florida and worldwide on WAVS1170.COM Tue. 3-6pm, Wed. 7 -8pm, Thur. 3 -4pm, Fri. 7-8pm, Sat. 3 -5pm, Sun. 5 -6pm.
