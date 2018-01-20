Mikey B Top 10 Reggae / Dancehall Chart – Jan. 16th 2018
SOUTH FLORIDA – Mikey B Top 10 Reggae & Dancehall songs for the week of January 16th 2018:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Song Title
|Artist
|Label
|Weeks on Chart
|#2
|#1
|No Regards for Life
|Sampalue
|Kng 10 Music/Everything Rastafari
|12
|#1
|#2
|Are You Ready For Love
|Kulcha Cally
|Black Culture Ent
|10
|#3
|#3
|Boy
|Papa Beto
|Upstairs Music
|11
|#4
|#4
|Suffer
|Ruffi
|Small Box Records
|10
|#6
|#5
|Graveyard
|Tarrus Riley
|Head Concussion
|6
|#5
|#6
|Honey Baby
|Byron Silvers
|Triple B. Records
|12
|#8
|#7
|My Kinda Girl
|Beres Hammond
|Jambian Music
|3
|#7
|#8
|Shake Your Bam, Bam
|RDX
|Apt. 19
|9
|#8
|#9
|Tonight I Give In
|Nateesha Stream
|Nyah Bless
|2
|#9
|#10
|Strongest Solider
|Jamiel
|Chimney Records
|14
