Mikey B Top 10 Reggae / Dancehall Chart – Jan. 16th 2018

SOUTH FLORIDA – Mikey B Top 10 Reggae & Dancehall songs for the week of January 16th 2018:

Last Week This Week Song Title Artist Label Weeks on Chart
#2 #1 No Regards for Life Sampalue Kng 10 Music/Everything Rastafari 12
#1 #2 Are You Ready For Love Kulcha Cally Black Culture Ent 10
#3 #3 Boy Papa Beto Upstairs Music 11
#4 #4 Suffer Ruffi Small Box Records 10
#6 #5 Graveyard Tarrus Riley Head Concussion 6
#5 #6 Honey Baby Byron Silvers Triple B. Records 12
#8 #7 My Kinda Girl Beres Hammond Jambian Music 3
#7 #8 Shake Your Bam, Bam RDX Apt. 19 9
#8 #9 Tonight I Give In Nateesha Stream Nyah Bless 2
#9 #10 Strongest Solider Jamiel Chimney Records 14
