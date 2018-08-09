By August 9, 2018 0 Comments Read More →

Mikey B Top 10 Reggae / Dancehall Chart – August 7th 2018

SOUTH FLORIDA – Mikey B Top 10 Reggae & Dancehall songs for the week of August 7, 2018:

Last Week This Week Song Title Artist Label Weeks on Chart
#1 #1 Burned Etana Tad’s Records 9
#3 #2 She Is A Winner Tom Laing Top Tier Records 8
#4 #3 Better Than The Stars Christopher Martin VP Records 6
#2 #4 Jah, Jah Warrior Kulcha Cally Black Culture Ent. 12
#6 #5 Mother’s Love D Y C R Tad’s Records 4
#7 #6 I’m Alive Beres Hammond VP Records 4
#5 #7 Survive Ruffi Small Box Records 13
#9 #8 Weh Di Fire Gone I – Octane Young Pow Productions 3
#8 #9 Go Freddie Go Freddie McGregor Big Ship Production 15
New #10 Goosebumps Mitch & Dolla Coin Emperor Production 1
