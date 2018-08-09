Mikey B Top 10 Reggae / Dancehall Chart – August 7th 2018

Harry Belafonte, Grace Jones and Winston Barnes Among Jamaica’s 2018 Honour Recipients

By Howard Campbell KINGSTON, Jamaica – Harry Belafonte and Grace Jones, who expressed their Jamaican heritage in unique form to an international audience, have been recognised by the Jamaican government for their contribution to the country’s music. This was announced by the government August 6. Harry Belafonte To Receive Order of Merit Belafonte, 91, will […]