Miami Under 40 Summer Networking Series kicks off

A Young Professional and a Miami Summer

MIAMI – Miami Under 40 (MU40) kicks off summer with an engaging series of networking events designed for young professionals.

The events focus on empowering South Florida’s young professionals while connecting them with growing local businesses. The events will be held in Brickell, Downtown, and South Beach.

“We’re adding a summer touch and taking our events to the pool, the ice bar, the gym… We want our members to be productive everywhere they go,” said Asa Sealy, curator of Miami Under 40, “Let’s make networking fun again!”

Miami Under 40 Summer Sessions

Held every second Saturday in July, August and September at the newly-opened Equinox Brickell Heights (850 S. Miami Ave. Miami, FL 33131).

Attendees will participate in a custom group fitness class, enjoy full club amenities and network during the Cool Down experience at the outdoor pool deck, with music powered by popular DJ Mad Linx. MU40 company partners, Cellucor, CORE, Suja, Yummii Fruit Bars and FIB will provide giveaways and samples of their products during the cool down period.

Summer Session dates are July 15th, August 12, and September 9. Up next: Hot Yoga – August 12th.

Miami Under 40 Breakfast

BreakFast at Q is a power breakfast series that includes company giveaways, presentations from life coaches, and light networking.

Held at Quest Workspace, 777 Brickell Ave 5th Floor, Miami FL 33131. Time: 8:30am-9:30am. Cost: $10.

Event dates: July 19, August 23, and September 20.

Miami Under 40 Mixer

Jack Meets Jill is a singles mixer – Mix and mingle, play icebreaker games, and explore the ice bar and fire lounge. Cost: $20. One complimentary cocktail provided.

Location: Drinkhouse Fire & Ice (1672 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139).

Event Date: July 22 from 6-9pm

MU40 monthly mixer will be hosted at Toro Toro, InterContinental Hotel on July 26th. The mixer will feature great business connecting opportunities, door prizes and a happy hour food and drink menu. The award-winning steakhouse serves creative sharing plates of Pan Latin flavors both hot and cold.

Event Time: 6pm-9pm. Cost $20. One complimentary cocktail provided.