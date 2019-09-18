Miami Smooth Jazz Festival Launch “Bahamas Strong Appeal”

Miami Smooth Jazz Festival Provides Bahamas Hurricane Dorian Survivors Relief and Recovery Aid

SOUTH FLORIDA – Watching the unimaginable images coming out of the Caribbean, the organizer of the Miami Smooth Jazz Festival, C.E.O. Cedric Allen, was inspired to lend his support to the thousands of people and communities in the Bahamas affected by the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian.

The Miami Smooth Jazz Festival issue the “Bahamas Strong Appeal” to ask music lovers and others to show compassion for our brothers and sisters during this horrific time of need.

In addition to making a donation, we are redirecting $10.00 (Ten dollars) for every ticket sold to the festival during the month of September, to support Hurricane relief efforts in the Bahamas. Cedric Allen said, “I can’t even wrap my brain around what the people on the Abaco and Grand Bahama Islands are going through right now.”

To support the effort, tickets can be purchased on the Miami Smooth Jazz Festival website

Dorian made landfall on the Bahamas as a category 5 and just stalled for 3 days with winds up to 185 miles per hour, destroying homes, businesses and lives. At least 23 people died in what is now the most powerful storm to hit the Bahamas, practically annihilating the island.

According to the Bahamian Prime Minister, Hurbert Minnis, “We are in the midst of one of the greatest national crises in our country’s history.” Minnis added, “It is going to require a massive coordinated effort to rebuild.”

According to initial assessments, 75,000 people may be in need of medical assistance right now. The hurricane wiped out medicines for chronic diseases such as asthma, diabetes and hypertension.

Cedric Allen says, “For those not attending the Miami Smooth Jazz Festival, if you are in the Miami area, we urge you to consider dropping off donations of various needed items and/or financial contributions to the Community Emergency Operations Center.”

The center is located at 5120 NW 24th Avenue, Miami, FL 33142. Broward County residents can drop-off donations at The Faith Center located at 5555 NW 95th Avenue, Sunrise, FL 33351.