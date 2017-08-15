Miami Resistance plans protest to greet AG Jeff Sessions

In the wake of Charlottesville, The Resistance plans large greeting party for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ visit to Miami

MIAMI – In the wake of the Trump administration’s disastrous response to Charlottesville, where President Trump defended white supremacists and Neo-Nazi’s, the Resistance is joining together to stand up to this administration’s policies that promote hatred and division, including Trump’s anti-immigrant policies adopted by Mayor Gimenez and implemented by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

A dozen local groups join forces to protest the Trump administration’s policies aimed at dividing America

On Wednesday, August 16th, resistance groups including Miami Fights Back, Indivisible Miami, For Florida’s Future, Women’s March Florida, National LGBTQ Task Force, the Florida and Miami-Dade Democratic Party, Women’s March Miami, Galvanize Miami, the Miami-Dade People’s Progressive Caucus, RiseUP Florida, Project Pastelito and Miami-Dade residents will gather to protest Jeff Sessions’ visit to Miami and the Trump administration’s policies aimed at dividing America.

Resistance groups will meet at the Torch of Friendship, 401 Biscayne Blvd, Miami at 1:30 PM and they will march to Terminal E at Port of Miami arriving at roughly 2:15 PM.