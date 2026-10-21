Miami Museum of Contemporary Art Builds Momentum in Overtown

Miami MoCAAD advances plans for a permanent home while expanding Black art, immersive exhibitions and cultural programming.

MIAMI — The Miami Museum of Contemporary Art of the African Diaspora is building momentum toward a permanent home in historic Overtown, positioning Black art, immersive technology and community storytelling at the center of Miami’s evolving arts scene.

At its 2026 Appreciation Luncheon at the Overtown Performing Arts Center, Miami MoCAAD gathered cultural leaders, scholars, supporters and community partners to outline its next phase. The nonprofit museum is expanding exhibitions and public programs while growing the Miami MoCAAD 100 Initiative, a founding circle designed to help build and sustain the institution.

Miami MoCAAD Plans a Permanent Overtown Home

“This luncheon was a reminder that Miami MoCAAD is no longer an idea; it is a vibrant cultural institution,” said Marilyn Holifield, co-founder of Miami MoCAAD and a Holland & Knight Senior Partner. “We are grateful to the supporters and partners who are helping us build a museum that will connect communities, preserve Miami’s stories, expand how people experience art, and increase accessibility.”

Art, Technology and Miami’s Growth

A fireside conversation examined how art, culture, technology and innovation are shaping Miami’s rise as a global city. Rodrick Miller, president and CEO of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council, moderated the discussion.

Panelists included Miami MoCAAD co-founder Marilyn Holifield; Alejandro de la Fuente, a Harvard University professor and founding director of the Harvard Afro-Latin American Research Institute; and Howard Herring, former president and CEO of the New World Symphony.

The speakers also considered how a new museum could support economic development, strengthen educational institutions and generate opportunities for small businesses in and around Overtown.

“The support we saw at the luncheon reflects the momentum behind Miami MoCAAD and underscores the importance of what we are building,” said Hans Ottinot, Esq., co-founder of Miami MoCAAD. “We are laying the foundation for an institution that will expand access to art, create opportunities, and offer another way to connect Miami with national and global communities.”

Miami MoCAAD 100 Expands Its Founding Community

Trailblazers Zarifa Brown Reynolds, CEO of Royal Neighbors Insurance, and Theresa Therilus, city manager of North Miami, introduced the Miami MoCAAD 100 Initiative. They invited individuals and organizations to join the museum’s founding community and help sustain its long-term growth.

Black Art Meets Immersive Technology

Miami MoCAAD also highlighted exhibitions, interactive murals and technology-driven cultural programs that extend its reach before a permanent building opens. Guests viewed a preview of the virtual-reality exhibition “El Pasado Mio/My Own Past: Contributions of Afrodescendant Women to Cuban Art.”

How to Support Miami MoCAAD

Individuals, businesses, foundations and community partners can join the Miami MoCAAD 100 Initiative, support the museum through Give Miami Day, or sponsor programs and mobile mural exhibitions.

Supporters have an opportunity not only to fund a museum, but also to help build one and become part of its founding story. Learn more at MiamiMoCAAD.org.

2026 Appreciation Luncheon Sponsors

Beacon Sponsor: Paula and Hansel Tookes Family Foundation

Innovator Sponsor: Keith and Renata Ward Family Fund at The Miami Foundation

Bridge Sponsor: Dr. Larry Pierre

Partners and Supporters

Miami-Dade County

John S. and James L. Knight Foundation

Andrew W. Mellon Foundation

Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency

Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation CreARTE

Give Miami Day

Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau

Florida Council on Arts and Culture

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