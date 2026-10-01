Miami HEAT Taps Gale Nelson as New Arena Voice, Ushering in a New Era for HEAT Nation

The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami CEO succeeds longtime PA announcer Michael “Mike B” Baiamonte. He will debut at Kaseya Center on Oct. 6.

MIAMI — HEAT Nation is getting a new voice. The Miami HEAT has named Gale Nelson, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, as its new public address announcer for the 2026–27 NBA season.

Nelson becomes only the third PA announcer in franchise history, succeeding Michael Baiamonte. Baiamonte retired after the 2025–26 season following 35 years behind the microphone. “Mike B” called three championship runs. He also retired as the NBA’s second-longest-serving PA announcer.

The appointment puts one of South Florida’s most recognizable nonprofit leaders at center court. Nelson has spent more than two decades leading Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami and expanding mentorship for young people across Miami-Dade; his civic impact was recognized with a county proclamation naming “Gale Nelson Day.”

“This is a dream, and I do not take it lightly,” Nelson said. “Mike B set the gold standard. My job is to honor that legacy and bring my own energy to every single possession. Kaseya Center is the loudest room in Miami, and I cannot wait to lead the charge. Miami, turn it up. Let’s go, HEAT!”

Nelson’s road to Kaseya Center started in a high school gym in Toledo, Ohio. As a freshman at Bowsher High School, he was handed a microphone by principal James Ray. Ray was a former NBA player. The assignment foreshadowed the role Nelson now takes on in Miami.

“Gale brings a unique style and his very distinctive voice to the PA announcer position,” said Michael McCullough, the HEAT’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer. “We were intrigued right from the start when we heard Gale, and we knew he could be exactly what we were looking for.”

For the franchise, the hire signals a fresh game-night sound anchored in local credibility. He pairs an arena-ready delivery with deep community roots—and a connection to many of the families in the stands.

Nelson will remain president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, framing both roles around the same mission: showing young people what is possible when someone believes in them.

“Every kid who hears my voice in that arena should know that someone believes in them,” Nelson added. “That’s what mentorship is. You don’t have to be perfect; you just have to be present. Now I get to bring that energy to nearly 20,000 fans a night and show the world that we all have a Little in common.”

Nelson will make his HEAT debut Oct. 6 at the Red, White & Pink Game, the team’s annual intrasquad scrimmage at Kaseya Center. His first home preseason call comes Oct. 8 against the New Orleans Pelicans.