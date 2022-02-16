Miami Grand Prix Announces Hard Rock® as First Founding Partner

[MIAMI GARDENS] – South Florida Motorsports (SFM) and Hard Rock International announced today a multi-year Founding Partnership surrounding the Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix. Hard Rock is the existing naming rights partner of Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins NFL team, University of Miami football team and the Miami Open, whose home campus will host Formula 1® for the first time on May 6-8, 2022.

As a founding partner of the Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Hard Rock will have the unique opportunity to engage fans both onsite at the Miami International Autodrome and at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, home of the iconic Guitar Hotel. Part of the onsite activations for race weekend will include Hard Rock

The New Beach Club

Beach Club, which spans the area by turns 11, 12 and 13. A landmark feature of the campus, Hard Rock Beach Club will give guests a uniquely South Florida environment. Including all of the racing action, a nearly 24,000 square-foot beach and resort-style pools. As well as two levels of luxury cabanas plus special musical performances.

Located just 15 minutes from the Miami International Autodrome, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood will host the official kick-off party for race weekend on Thursday, May 5 and the official after parties of the Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix weekend. Known for its world-class entertainment, Hard Rock will bring globally recognized superstar acts to celebrate the inaugural race in Miami. A complete entertainment schedule across all Hard Rock venues will be announced at a later date.

Increased Publicity for South Florida

Hard Rock will also receive enhanced brand awareness across the Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix digital network. As well as TV-visible trackside signage.

To celebrate this special partnership, Hard Rock created a custom-made light show theme on the façade of The Guitar Hotel. Both The Guitar Hotel and Hard Rock Stadium were illuminated in Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix colors and imagery.

Jeremy Walls, Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer of Hard Rock Stadium & Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix said: “We are excited to have Hard Rock’s global iconic brand as a founding partner of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix. The Hard Rock Beach Club will be a unique experience on the MIA campus. Featuring International musical artists, and a high-energy Miami vibe with beach cabanas and resort-style pools.”