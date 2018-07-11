Miami Dolphins Unveil Six Former Players to Walk of Fame

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins will add the stars of six former players to the team’s Walk of Fame this season: safety Dick Anderson, wide receiver Mark Clayton, wide receiver Mark Duper, tackle Jon Giesler, linebacker John Offerdahl and defensive end/linebacker Jason Taylor.

The six combined to earn 22 Pro Bowl selections, seven first-team All Pro nods, won seven AFC Championships and two Super Bowl titles. The group collectively played 61 seasons for the Dolphins, appearing in 828 games with 741 starts.

Miami Dolphins Walk of Fame Inductees 2018

Anderson was a three-time Pro Bowl safety (1972-74) and played in 10 seasons (1968-77) for the Dolphins. One of the leaders on the No Name Defense, he was a first-team All-Pro selection on the 1972 undefeated team. In 1973, Anderson led the league in interceptions (8) and was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year, assisting the Dolphins in winning their second straight Super Bowl. His 34 career interceptions are still second all-time in Dolphins history. Anderson was named to the Dolphins Honor Roll on Dec. 3, 2006, is a member of the NFL’s 1970s All-Decade Team and Dolphins’ 50th Season All-Time Team. Anderson was also enshrined into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1993.

Clayton was a five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver (1984-86, 1988, 1991) and played 10 seasons (1983-92) for the Dolphins. He saw action in 142 games with 127 starts during his Dolphins tenure and totaled 550 receptions for 8,643 yards (15.7 avg.) and 81 touchdowns. His 550 receptions and 81 receiving touchdowns are both franchise records that still stand today. Clayton set the NFL record (since eclipsed) with 18 receiving touchdowns in 1984. He also led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 1988 (14). He was inducted into the Dolphins Honor Roll on Dec. 15, 2003 and is a member of the team's 50th Season All-Time Team.

Duper played 11 seasons with the Dolphins (1982-92) and was a three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver (1983-84, 1986). He totaled four 1,000-yard seasons (1983-84, 1986, 1991) and 22 100-yard efforts. He is the team's all-time leader with 8,869 career receiving yards. His 511 receptions are second in team history while his 59 touchdown receptions are third. A downfield threat, Duper averaged 17.4 yards per reception throughout his career, the second-best mark in franchise annals and the sixth-highest in NFL history among receivers with 500-plus career catches. He was inducted into the Dolphins Honor Roll on Dec. 15, 2003 and is a member of the team's 50th Season All-Time Team.

Giesler played 10 NFL seasons (1979-88), all with the Dolphins. He played in 126 career games with 105 starts, all at left tackle. As the anchor of Miami's offensive line, Geisler helped the Dolphins lead or tie for the league lead in fewest sacks allowed in each of his final seven seasons (1982-88). He helped Miami win two AFC Championships (1982 and 1984) and protected the blind side of Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino for the first six years of Marino's career. He was the team's 1987 nominee for the Ed Block Courage Award and was selected by fans to the organization's silver anniversary team.

Offerdahl was a five-time Pro Bowl selection (1986-90) and the 1986 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year after the Dolphins selected him in the second round (52nd overall) of the 1986 NFL Draft. Offerdahl earned first-team All-Pro honors in 1990. He was named to the Dolphins Honor Roll on Oct. 31, 2013 and is a member of the team's 50th Season All-Time Team. Offerdahl was named the team's Ed Block Courage Award nominee in 1993 and is a three-time recipient (1989-90, 1993) of the team's Nat Moore Community Service Award.

Taylor is a six-time Pro Bowl defensive end/linebacker (2000, 2002, 2004-07), three-time first-team All-Pro honoree (2000, 2002, 2006) and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He played 13 seasons with the Dolphins (1997-2007, 2009, 2011) and is the franchise’s all-time leader in sacks (131). His 204 games played and 186 starts are second in team annals and he has the organization’s second-longest consecutive-games played streak when he appeared in 130 straight games from 1999 until 2007. Taylor was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2006, Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2007 and is a member of the NFL’s 2000s All-Decade Team. He was inducted into the Dolphins Honor Roll on Oct. 14, 2012 and is a member of the team’s 50th Season All-Time Team.

The presentation will be held at the Walk of Fame outside of the North Gate at Hard Rock Stadium prior to the Dolphins game vs. Buffalo presented by AARP Foundation on Sunday, Dec. 2. The honorees also will be honored on the field at halftime of the Bills game.

The Walk of Fame, located at Joe Robbie Alumni Plaza, which includes a statue of Dolphins Founder Joe Robbie, was established in 2011 as a way to recognize individuals who played significant roles in team history. The six newest honorees will be the 25th through 30th former Dolphins to earn the prestigious star.

The inductees will be celebrated at Hard Rock Stadium during the Nov. 30 – Dec. 2 Alumni Weekend presented by Baptist Health South Florida. The proceeds from Alumni Weekend benefit the education impact area of the Miami Dolphins Foundation.

On Friday, Nov. 30, the Dolphins will host their Alumni Weekend Golf Tournament presented by Waste Management at the Miami Beach Golf Club. Festivities will continue on Saturday, Dec. 1 with the Alumni Weekend Party presented by Verizon at Wynwood Walls with activities to include a live and silent auction.

Alumni Weekend presented by Baptist Health South Florida continues with a pregame presentation of the Walk of Fame inductees on the Joe Robbie Alumni Plaza prior to the Sunday, Dec. 2 Bills vs. Dolphins home game at Hard Rock Stadium.

The inductees also will be honored during halftime with a presentation.

Previous inductees to the Walk of Fame

Class of 2014 – Jeff Cross, Sam Madison, Tony Nathan and Ed Newman; Class of 2013 – Kim Bokamper, O.J. McDuffie, Mercury Morris and Keith Sims; Class of 2012 – Tim Bowens, A.J. Duhe, Manny Fernandez, Nat Moore, Earl Morrall and Don Strock; Class of 2011 – Nick Buoniconti, Larry Csonka, Bob Griese, Jim Langer, Larry Little, Dan Marino, Joe Robbie, Don Shula, Dwight Stephenson and Paul Warfield.