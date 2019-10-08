Miami Dolphins Continue Hurricane Relief Efforts with Travel to Bahamas During Bye Week

MIAMI GARDENS – In the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, Stephen Ross and the Miami Dolphins announced a series of immediate and long-term rebuilding efforts for the Bahamas.

The organization on Friday and Saturday during the bye week traveled to Nassau and Freeport, Bahamas to assist in relief efforts to the devastated areas and residents. These initiatives are part of a series of events designed to give long-term support to the region.

“The support of the Dolphins comes from the top. With Stephen Ross’ backing, and the organization dedicated to our efforts – a group of staff and our dedicated alumni were able to take our platform and serve this community that has supported our team for decades,” Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Alumni Relations Nat Moore said. “We have a community mission to level the playing field through the power of teamwork to inspire. But the resilience of Bahamian people continues to inspire us. This is a long journey ahead for the islands, but their spirit and the support of the community will help in this long-term rebuilding effort.”

On Friday, Oct. 4, Dolphins alumni Mark Duper, Moore, Louis Oliver, Troy Drayton and Shawn Wooden, as well as Dolphins staff traveled to Nassau.

During the visit, the group visited the Children’s Emergency Hostel to deliver supplies, serve food and interact with the youth in residence. The group visited a shelter and worked closely with World Central Kitchen to pack meals for those impacted in Abaco.

“We were thrilled to have the help of the Miami Dolphins team in the Bahamas. Thanks to incredible volunteers like them, we have been able to serve 30,000 meals a day — bringing hot, nutritious meals to those in need out of three kitchens across the islands,” shared Tim Kilcoyne, Director of Chef Operations for World Central Kitchen.

On Saturday, Oct. 5, alumni Duper, Jim Jensen, Moore, Oliver and Wooden along with mascot TD and Dolphins staff traveled to Freeport, Bahamas. The team traveled with Mission Resolve Foundation and The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to distribute fresh water and relief supplies.

The group distributed generators, water and care packages to families in the community and visited with local children.

“On behalf of the Prime Minister, the Government and people of The Bahamas, we are grateful to both the Miami Dolphins organization and the Mission Resolve Foundation for their generous contributions of time and resources in our time of need,” said Senator Katherine Smith, NEMA Grand Bahama coordinator. “There is a large and loyal Dolphins fan base on Grand Bahama, so to have Dolphin legends on the island to help out is a boost to morale. Furthermore, I want to also acknowledge the selfless dedication and support from the many volunteers on Grand Bahama who have made this incredible operation possible, as well as the other community relief events across the island.”

The Dolphins also connected with World Central Kitchen to assist in meal prep and distribution. In addition, the team made a financial donation to assist Mission Resolve in these ongoing relief efforts.

“We can’t thank the Miami Dolphin’s enough for the extraordinary support and leadership they have brought to our Bahama relief efforts over past several weeks. The alumni and staff’s deep and genuine compassion for all of the children and families they have profoundly touched through these relief efforts has truly shown the world class and huge hearted champions the beloved Miami Dolphins represent,” Mission Resolve Co-Founder Patxi Pastor said. “The Dolphins have made an extraordinary impact in the Bahamian community and have brought so much joy and hope. We thank the Dolphins from the bottom of our hearts and are truly honored to collaborate with this amazing team.”

These efforts are in addition to collection drives that took place at Hard Rock Stadium during the month of September around Dolphins home games and the Brazil vs. Colombia soccer match.