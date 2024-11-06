Miami-Dade Voters Overwhelmingly Support Countywide Free Public Wi-Fi Expansion

MIAMI – In a landmark vote, over 776,000 Miami-Dade residents, or 76.72% of voters, voiced strong support for expanding free public Wi-Fi access across the county. Led by Miami-Dade Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee, this initiative shows strong public support. It aims to close the digital divide and improve internet access for all residents.

Commissioner McGhee, who has a distinguished background in public service as an assistant prosecutor, author, adjunct professor, and former Minority Leader of the Florida House, has made digital equity a priority. “This initiative is about ensuring that every family, student, farmer, and senior citizen in Miami-Dade has access to the internet—a critical resource in today’s world,” McGhee said. “Expanding free public Wi-Fi would help close the gap for marginalized communities and create opportunities for economic mobility and generational wealth.”

Lack of Reliable Internet Access

Many families in Miami-Dade, especially in low-income and underserved areas, still lack reliable internet access. Miami-Dade County Public Schools reports that about 25% of students, or around 88,000 children, lack high-speed internet at home. This gap affects their ability to finish homework, attend virtual classes, and use important online resources for learning.

The county’s senior citizens are also among the most digitally underserved. AARP reports that 34% of seniors in the U.S. do not have internet access at home. For older adults, reliable internet is vital to accessing health information, staying in touch with family, and connecting with social services. As Miami-Dade’s population ages, ensuring that seniors have access to free public Wi-Fi will help combat social isolation and improve quality of life.

“From schoolchildren to seniors, every resident in Miami-Dade deserves equal access to the digital tools that define our daily lives,” McGhee said. “This isn’t just a technology issue—it’s a matter of equity and opportunity.”

Connectivity Challenges

Rural communities in Miami-Dade also face unique connectivity challenges. Farmers, for example, rely on the internet for essential agricultural technologies like precision farming, weather tracking, and market data. Yet, 22% of farms across the U.S. still lack reliable internet access, according to the USDA.

“Expanding public Wi-Fi to rural areas would allow our farmers to access the latest technologies and remain competitive,” McGhee explained. “A digitally connected agricultural sector benefits everyone in Miami-Dade County.”

Cities like New York, San Francisco, and Kansas City now offer free public Wi-Fi. This helps promote digital inclusion and encourages innovation. By expanding public Wi-Fi, Miami-Dade can join these leading communities. This will help the county become world-class. It ensures that no resident is left behind in the digital age.