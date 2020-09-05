Biden Team Responds to Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez’s Refusal to Use American Airlines Arena as Early Voting Location

Biden for President Florida Statement on Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez’s Refusal to Use American Airlines Arena as Early Voting Location

MIAMI – Today, Biden for President Florida State Director Jackie Lee released the following statement:

“Our elected officials should make it easier, not harder, to participate in our democracy. A well known landmark to the Miami-Dade community, the American Airlines Arena would have been a familiar and easily-accessible early voting location. In his decision yesterday, Mayor Gimenez is in clear coordination with Donald Trump and his plainly-stated goal of suppressing the vote. In doing so, Mayor Gimenez, a candidate for Congress and Trump loyalist who will be on the ballot, has done a disservice to one of the most American and patriotic duties that we have as Americans: the act of voting.

“But make no mistake, Floridians have already requested millions of vote-by-mail ballots, a sign that we are ready to turn out in huge numbers this fall, despite Trump and Gimenez’s best efforts.”

