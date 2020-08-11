Miami-Dade County Public Schools Reopening Guide Now Available

MIAMI-DADE — In an effort to provide families and the community with comprehensive information regarding the reopening of schools, Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) has developed a new, helpful resource called Reopen SMART/Return SAFE: A Guide to the Reopening of Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

The guide outlines the instructional models, processes and procedures that will be implemented and expanded upon for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

In addition to details related to the M-DCPS distance learning model, My School Online (MSO) and the Schoolhouse Model, the guide also includes resources related to new student registration, student vaccinations, Internet access assistance, bullying prevention, resources for homeless students, graduation requirements and other useful information for the start of this new school year.

The guide is posted on the District’s Reopening page, reopening.dadeschools.net, where it may be viewed or downloaded. Spanish and Haitian-Creole versions will be posted in the coming days.

Additional resources for families will also soon be posted online, including an updated list of Frequently Asked Questions, a Back-to-School checklist and information on the District’s weeklong virtual orientation for students and parents and the Week of Welcome.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve and conditions may change. The District will continue to monitor guidance from public health entities and update the guide, as new information becomes available.

To stay connected, it is important for parents to keep their contact information updated at their child’s school. Families can also sign up to receive automated voice email and text messages by texting “Y” to 67587.