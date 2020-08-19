Miami-Dade County Commissioner Monestime to host back to school events

MIAMI-DADE – Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime will help local children get back-to-school ready at two events this weekend.

On Friday, Aug. 21, he will partner with Farm Share to host a free drive-through bookbag and food distribution beginning at 4 p.m. at Oak Grove Park, 690 NE 159th St., Miami FL 33162.

Then on Saturday, Aug. 22, he will team up with Miami football personality Antonio Brown and radio personality Papa Keith with 103 The Beat for another bookbag giveaway starting at 10 a.m. at Gwen Cherry Park, 7090 NW 22nd Ave., Miami FL 33147.

Bookbags will be filled with school supplies, and some lucky students’ bookbags will contain extra surprises like netbooks, autographed footballs and $100 gift cards.

The event also will feature free food from iSeeFood Miami.