Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce Holiday Gala Celebrates Black Excellence

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce (MDCC) is honored to announce its 19th Annual Holiday Gala, themed “Celebrating Black Excellence,” set to take place on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. at the Hilton Miami Downtown. This black-tie affair, held under the honorary chairmanship of Miami-Dade County Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert, III, will mark MDCC’s 50th anniversary, a milestone reflecting the organization’s unwavering dedication to supporting and advancing Black businesses throughout South Florida.

Honoring a Legacy of Excellence

This year’s gala will not only celebrate MDCC’s legacy but will also honor outstanding individuals and organizations whose contributions have shaped South Florida’s business and cultural landscapes. The 2024 award recipients are recognized for their commitment to community advancement, economic empowerment, and innovation:

T. Smith Lifetime Achievement Award

Dr. Willie F. Logan – As President and CEO of Ten North Group, Dr. Logan has dedicated his life to affordable housing and community development. A former member of the Florida House of Representatives and Mayor of Opa-locka, he also serves as an adjunct faculty member at the University of Miami School of Architecture. Dr. Logan’s work has had a global reach, and his role as an ambassador for the African Culture Fund further underscores his commitment to international community building.

Distinguished Service Award

Carole Ann Taylor – A visionary entrepreneur and advocate, Taylor has made significant contributions through her roles in the public sector and as a founding member of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women. Her leadership extends across various community boards, including the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, and WDNA Jazz Radio, championing Miami’s cultural and economic development.

Citizen of the Year Award

Yolanda Cash Jackson – A respected Government Law attorney, Jackson has established a reputation for her expertise in governmental relations and state funding. Known for her leadership and dedication to civic engagement, she maintains strong connections with policymakers and is a pillar of support for numerous local organizations.

David Fincher Young Innovator Award

Trina Harris – As CEO of Touching Miami with Love (TML) and president of the Overtown Business Association, Harris embodies a commitment to her Overtown roots. Her work in community development has inspired change and progress in underserved areas, creating new opportunities for marginalized populations.

Jason Jenkins Unsung Hero Award

Oscar J. Braynon, II – Former State Senator for Florida District 35, Braynon has a distinguished record of service, including his tenure as Minority Leader for the Florida Senate. His dedication to public service and advocacy for underrepresented communities has made a lasting impact on Miami-Dade County and beyond.

A Night of Celebration and Purpose

The 19th Annual Holiday Gala will offer a memorable evening with live entertainment, exquisite cuisine, and an inspiring program that celebrates Black excellence and MDCC’s legacy of economic empowerment. Guests, sponsors, and honorees will come together to reflect on MDCC’s half-century commitment to strengthening Black businesses and fostering community pride.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our 50th anniversary with this year’s Holiday Gala. It is a time to honor not only our organization’s achievements but also the exceptional contributions of our award recipients. These individuals exemplify the power of leadership and resilience in our community,” said G. Eric Knowles, President and CEO of the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce.

Ticket Information and Sponsorship Opportunities

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at https://www.m-dccgala.org/. This is a premier opportunity to join in honoring and supporting Black excellence while contributing to MDCC’s ongoing mission of advocacy, networking, and business development.