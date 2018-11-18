Miami Dade Chamber Honors Miami’s Leaders at Annual Holiday Gala

Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce to host its 13th Annual Holiday Gala – Engaging The Future For The Black Business Community

MIAMI – On December 1st, the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce (M-DCC) will host its 13th Annual Holiday Gala: Engaging the Future.

This all white affair will honor the best and brightest among South Florida’s business, civic and community leaders.

This year, Jaret Davis, Esquire, co-Managing Shareholder for Greenberg Traurig, P.A. will serve as the Honorary Holiday Gala Chairman. It will be held at the Hilton Miami Downtown, 1601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, Florida, 33132.

The event begins with a cocktail reception, and silent auction, followed by a gourmet dinner, award presentation, and entertainment.

“The landscape of Miami-Dade County is changing. What it will look like, from an economic perspective, is predicated on how we prepare for the future. It is imperative that we come together to construct positive outcomes for all facets of our community,” said G. Eric Knowles, President and CEO, Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce. “The lens that we peer through into the future of Miami-Dade County’s business landscape will be rooted in today’s intentional commitment to ensuring that those who wish to participate have a seat at the table.”

An audience of South Florida’s top business executives, elected government officials and community leaders will celebrate the accomplishments of:

Luther Campbell- The Distinguished Service Award

Valencia Gunder – David Fincher Innovator Award

Bishop Victor T. Curry- H.T. Smith Lifetime Achievement Award

Commissioner Audrey Edmonson- Citizen of the Year Award