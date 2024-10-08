Miami Carnival Weekend: THC Ready Mawnin’ Neighbour and Glasshouse Miami

MIAMI – Caribbean carnival excitement is steadily building as the countdown is on to the highly anticipated Miami Carnival 2024, this coming weekend. The Miami Carnival weekend sees thousands fill the city, ready to create memories with friends and fun seekers, all aligned in some way or another to the Caribbean carnival culture. THC Promotions, a staple brand on the US carnival circuit, is set to unleash their slate of events this season and they’re promising nothing short of good vibes and fun.

Anthony Maingot, Jason Jordan and Akil Jordan are the men behind THC Promotions. They pride themselves on delivering events that can be enjoyed by everyone.

“Our aim at THC Promotions has always been to provide patrons with an atmosphere that allows them to feel comfortable in their skin. We welcome everyone to come out to our events and have a great time, no matter race, class or nationality,” said Maingot.

Mawnin Suave

On Miami Carnival Friday, October 11th, the energy builds from 10am. The team hosts ‘Mawnin Suave,’ an event that sees two familiar event names out of Trinidad’s Point Fortin Borough Day celebrations, merge into one, in Miami.

“The concept for this event is all white wear and it’s breakfast inclusive. We’re working collaboratively with Love Life Sounds for this event merger, which ironically, is a break- off of Suave, which is hosted on Borough Thursday and Mawnin Neighbour, which is held on Borough Sunday. The music will speak volumes for the experience, as we merge past with present,” said Maingot.

He noted that veteran artiste out of Trinidad and Tobago, Ronnie McIntosh will be there along with other artistes. “Our DJ lineup is also really strong so we’re bringing all the necessary elements for a great fete, and inviting all the good people to come through.”

Glasshouse Miami

Then on Monday, October 14th, THC Promotions and Ninja Fete host Glasshouse Miami- an event

that’s never one to miss. As the curtains close on the Miami Carnival experience, this event will offer something unique to patrons.

Glasshouse will offer a different experience from the hype of a ‘total soca’ showcase. It aims to bring party lovers back to reality with other music genres they enjoy.

“We’ve been doing events in Miami since 2007. We try to make our events as cost effective as possible, especially for those visiting Miami just for this season. There are limited tickets still available for these events,” said Anthony, pointing to online ticketing options, Fronlineticketing.com and Eventbrite.com.

As event promoters in the US Carnival industry, Maingot and Jordan have made great strides. They use their sales and marketing experience to meet the needs of their audience. “Our patrons’ satisfaction is extremely important to us. We try to be as accessible to everyone, as we can and we deliver on what we offer.”

Mawnin Suave and Glasshouse are ready to excite everyone going to Miami Carnival. They plan to help you have the time of your life. “What we will assure is that no person attending our events, will leave unfulfilled. Come out and have a great time,” said Anthony. He is excited to show off all that’s set to unfold at what’s been coined, THC Promotions’ Extreme Miami Carnival Weekend 2024.