Local News

Miami Carnival: Remembering Joey Ng Wai’s Legacy

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News7 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Miami Carnival: Remembering Joey Ng Wai's Legacy
Joey Ng Wai

MIAMI – The Miami Broward Carnival Host Committee extends its heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends, and loved ones of Joey Ng Wai, who passed away yesterday at the age of 54 after battling pneumonia. A musical director, gifted guitarist, and the visionary behind Imij and Company (known initially as Second Imij), Joey was a true icon in the Caribbean music industry.

Since 1992, Second Imij has been an integral part of Miami Carnival, bringing the infectious energy and rhythms that have defined our celebration for decades. His extraordinary talent and unwavering passion for music left an indelible mark on our community.

 “Joey’s passing is a tremendous loss to the Miami Carnival family and the wider Caribbean diaspora. His music uplifted and united us, and his contributions to our culture are immeasurable. We will forever cherish his legacy and the joy he brought to so many. Rest in peace, dear friend,” said Joan Hinkson Justin, – Chair of the Miami Broward Carnival Host Committee.  

Joey Ng Wai’s spirit will live on through the countless lives he touched with his music and dedication. He will be deeply missed.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News7 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Summit of the Americas Highlights U.S. Commitment to Hemisphere

December 17, 2008
G. Wright Muir - Island SPACE Caribbean Museum's Program Series Explores Social Justice and Pride Issues

Island SPACE Caribbean Museum’s Program Series Explores Social Justice and Pride Issues

April 21, 2022

Miami-Dade County Community Relations Board to host emergency summit on Haiti

May 6, 2008

MDC North Campus Celebrates Black History Month and Joins Nationwide Effort to Promote Literacy

January 31, 2012
Back to top button