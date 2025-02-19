Miami Carnival: Remembering Joey Ng Wai’s Legacy

MIAMI – The Miami Broward Carnival Host Committee extends its heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends, and loved ones of Joey Ng Wai, who passed away yesterday at the age of 54 after battling pneumonia. A musical director, gifted guitarist, and the visionary behind Imij and Company (known initially as Second Imij), Joey was a true icon in the Caribbean music industry.

Since 1992, Second Imij has been an integral part of Miami Carnival, bringing the infectious energy and rhythms that have defined our celebration for decades. His extraordinary talent and unwavering passion for music left an indelible mark on our community.

“Joey’s passing is a tremendous loss to the Miami Carnival family and the wider Caribbean diaspora. His music uplifted and united us, and his contributions to our culture are immeasurable. We will forever cherish his legacy and the joy he brought to so many. Rest in peace, dear friend,” said Joan Hinkson Justin, – Chair of the Miami Broward Carnival Host Committee.

Joey Ng Wai’s spirit will live on through the countless lives he touched with his music and dedication. He will be deeply missed.