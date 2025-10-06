Miami Carnival’s Junior Carnival 2025 Delivers Culture, Color, and Community

LAUDERHILL — The Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee proudly celebrates the success of the 2025 Junior Carnival, which took place on Saturday, October 4th at The Grounds at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center. With thousands in attendance and seven masquerade bands participating, the event delivered a vibrant and joyful expression of Caribbean culture through the eyes of its youngest ambassadors.

Presented by TD Bank and hosted by Visit Lauderdale and the City of Lauderhill, this year’s Junior Carnival was completely free to the public for the first time, ensuring that families from across South Florida could participate in this cultural tradition without financial barriers.

The event featured a full afternoon of costumed youth parades, food vendors, and lively entertainment, capturing the true essence of community celebration.

Zing Zing Kidzz dominated the 2025 Junior Carnival with their portrayal “Color Me Carnival,” taking home Band of the Year honors and sweeping several key categories. Other standout bands included Wassi Babes, Carnival Dreamerz, Major Players CAEDC Inc., and La Familia, all showcasing tremendous creativity, craftsmanship, and cultural pride.

Official Results — Junior Miami Carnival 2025

Junior Miami Carnival Female Individual of the Year

1. Malia Pascal – “Birds of Paradise” (Wassi Babes)

2. Eva Barthelemy – “Autumn Empress” (Zing Zing Kidzz)

3. Ze’Yaunna-Marie Wright – “Dream Weaver” (Carnival Dreamerz)

Junior Miami Carnival Male Individual of the Year

1. Joshua Skywalker – “Master of Living Arts” (Zing Zing Kidzz)

2. Kiai Flatts – “The Bees Melody” (Wassi Babes)

Junior Queen of Miami Carnival

1. Heziyah Morris – “Call Me Carnival” (Zing Zing Kidzz)

2. Summer Brooklyn David – “Luna” (Carnival Dreamerz)

3. Shira Jordon – “Pappillon Dans Le Jardin Fleuri” (Major Players CAEDC Inc.)

Junior King of Miami Carnival

1. Jaden Joseph – “D’ Pan Man” (Zing Zing Kidzz)

2. Elijah Forrester – “Merry Monarch” (Major Players CAEDC Inc.)

3. Logan Byer – “Morpheus” (Carnival Dreamerz)

Junior Miami Carnival Band of the Year

1. Zing Zing Kidzz – “Color Me Carnival”

2. Wassi Babes – “In Full Bloom”

3. Carnival Dreamerz – “I Dream of Carnival”

4. Major Players CAEDC Inc. – “Papillon: A Kaleidoscope of Colors”

5. La Familia – “On De Ocean”

Junior Miami Carnival Soca Monarch

1. Shira Jordon

2. Dahani Brijbasu

3. Heziyah Morris

4. Elijah Forrester

The Junior Carnival Soca Competition also highlighted the musical talents of the next generation, with high-energy performances that energized the crowd and showcased the bright future of Caribbean music.

“Junior Carnival is where it all begins,” said John Beckford, Marketing Director for Miami Carnival. “These children are the heartbeat of our culture, and their performances remind us of why it’s so important to keep these traditions alive for generations to come.”

The 2025 Junior Miami Carnival would not have been possible without the support of our sponsors, volunteers, parents, and participating bands. As the official kickoff to the Miami Carnival season, it set a powerful tone for the

festivities ahead, including Pan Jamboree, J’ouvert, and the Miami Carnival Parade & Concert.