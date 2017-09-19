Meet Miami Carnival 2017 Grand Marshal, Kimberley McDowell

SOUTH FLORIDA – This year’s Miami Carnival 2017 Grand Marshal is Kimberley McDowell, Miss Jamaica World-Most Sociable 2016.

The South Florida Caribbean News Team had the opportunity to get “up close and personal” with Kimberley McDowell to learn more about her love for Soca music and carnival.

Favorite Color

KM: Black

Favorite Soca Artist

KM: It’s so hard to choose just one! My all-time fave is Machel Montano – he’s not only an artist but he is a performer. This year, Voice had my heart along with Kes, Bunji Garlin, Nailah Blackman, Olatunji, Porgie and Murdah.

What does carnival mean to you?

KM: Carnival is home. There is no simpler or more complicated way to describe this phenomenon, and it is a phenomenon. It’s the blood, sweat and tears of the entire year manifesting into happiness, ecstasy and the good vibes you need to survive. It’s the sound of Soca in your ears and passion in your heart. Carnival runs in my veins and you have to experience it for yourself to fully understand what I am talking about!

What’s in your Miami Carnival makeup bag?

KM: I have 6 essentials when it comes to my Carnival Makeup Bag. I usually get my makeup done by one of the many talented MUAs around town, so everything in my makeup bag just ensures that my face remains flawless throughout the day! Nude Lip Gloss, Oil Absorbing Sheets, Flamingo Fan, Waterproof Mascara, Hair Tie and Extra Glitter!

Kimberley McDowell: Three life Hacks to enjoy Miami Carnival to the fullest:

Plan Early – Make sure your costume is sorted, plan out your fetes well in advance, ensure you have reliable transportation and accommodation in the early and take care of as much as you can financially as early as possible!

Get your Soca Game Up – If you aren’t on top of your Soca Music for the year, get it together. The parties and on the road play 75% Soca, and it’s usually the songs for the year. Spend a week getting familiar with the top songs for the season so you can enjoy the events to the fullest!

Pace Yourself – The only way to fully enjoy Miami Carnival is to prepare for the road by hitting some of the season’s top events. If you’re a fetter like I am, you probably want to touch many of the big parties, sometimes one after the next! I’m telling you, the key to it all is PACING YOURSELF! You don’t want to run out of energy before you even touch the road!

Catch Kimberley McDowell on Sunday, October 8, 2017 for the 33rd annual celebration of Miami Carnival. The parade of bands and concert will be held at the Miami Dade-Fairgrounds (10901 SW 24 St, Miami, FL 33165) with the gates opening at 11am.