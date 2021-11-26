Miami-Broward One Carnival Host Committee, Inc. Chair Issues Statement

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Planning any event, especially one of the magnitude of Trinidad and Tobago Carnival, is a huge undertaking. We want to apologize for the statement made by one of our board members. He misspoke when he said that “indecision was bad for business”.

We understand the huge responsibility that it takes to research, get input from medical and science as well as keeping an entire country safe as we continue to navigate this pandemic. This is a decision that cannot be rushed. It must be thought out methodically as the government of Trinidad and Tobago is currently doing.

We apologize for any unwarranted distraction that this has diverted from the critical decisions that are being made. We stand committed in supporting all deliberate decisions of the government of Trinidad and Tobago to responsibly open facets of the economy while ensuring the public health security of citizens and visitors alike.

Joan Hinkson-Justin

Chair, Miami-Broward One Carnival Host Committee, Inc.