Miami Broward Jr. Carnival preserves the Caribbean cultural art form

Miami Broward Jr. Carnival looks to encourage young people to preserve the Caribbean Carnival Cultural Art Form

SOUTH FLORIDA – In a country of immigrants, the showcasing of culture and vibrancy of diversity are pillars that make the United States exceptional.

These pillars help keep the culture alive and build a reality that contextualizes the community that culture represents. The key for the continuation of this culture is the younger generation learning and becoming the embodiment of said culture.

For Miami Carnival, this is illustrated in a most powerful way through the Junior Carnival. The Miami Jr. Carnival, presented by TD Bank, is set for Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Central Broward Regional Park (3700 Northwest 11th Place, Lauderhill, FL 33311) from 12noon-9pm is not only a platform for showcasing Caribbean culture, and a great opportunity for youth to participate, it’s a great avenue for developing artistry.

The Miami Junior Carnival (in some places called Kiddies Carnival) is a focal point for the very young in Caribbean families and families interested in Caribbean culture.

The Junior Carnival, like the adult version, is inclusive of persons from all walks of life. Both Carnivals are a festivity of the vibrant music, culture, colors, and food of the Caribbean.

Attendees will grow to understand the true meaning of Carnival, and its importance for Caribbean Culture.

“TD Bank is pleased to once again sponsor the Miami Broward Jr. Carnival”, said Andre Khan, V.P. and co-chair of the African American and Caribbean Leadership Business Resource Group. “As the human bank, we are invested in making a positive and lasting impact on the communities in which we live, work and play. TD Bank couldn’t be more excited to be a part of such a culturally enriching event.”

The impact of Caribbean-American and American youth involvement in Junior Carnival goes further than the impression on the youth. Carnival allows children of other cultures to understand and appreciate the artistry in a different format.”

Miami Broward Jr. Carnival Schedule of Events

1 pm- King/Queen/Individual

2 pm- Pan Solo Competition

3 pm- Jr. Carnival Parade of Bands/Competition

6 pm- Youth Calypso Competition

7 pm- Performance by Melo Groove Steele Orchestra

12pm-9pm – Kidz Zone Powered by TD Bank

Tickets are $10+ $1.50 park fee. Children under 10 are free.

Live radio broadcast from Noon-6pm on WHIM 1080AM Caribbean Connection with Mike Andrews and Caribbean Riddims Show with Cleve, Eddy & Gillian

Interactive Miami Broward Carnival Village features costumes on display, photos, steel pan for kids to try, an audible history of previous Miami Jr. Carnivals and much more.

2017 Jr. Banks Competing for Prizes and Bragging Rights

Heritage TNT

Portrayal-Hello Africa

Community Vibes

Portrayal-Mas is Mas

Euphoria Minis

Portrayal-Journey of the Phoenix

China Mas Kids

Portrayal -Spectrum of Color

Fun Generation

Portrayal-Seeds of Pashun

Major Players

Portrayal-A Parti Gras

Wassi Babes

Portrayal-Let’s Celebrate

Natural Disaster

Portrayal-Sweet Treats

Gen X Kidz

Portrayal-Artistic Expressions