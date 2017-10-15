Miami Broward Carnival 2017 – Results
MIAMI – The rich tradition of Miami Carnival celebrated its 33rd year on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at the Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds and the Miami Broward Carnival 2017 results are as follows:
|Position
|Masquerader Name
|Portrayal
|Mas Band
|FEMALE INDIVIDUAL OF THE YEAR
|1
|Janice Stone
|Kalejayi
|Party Room Squad
|2
|Fayola Perry
|The Redemption of Ra
|Euphoria Production
|3
|Stacie Anderson
|Kitale Princess of Peace from the Wondering Tribe Section
|Ramajay International Mas
|MALE INDIVIDUAL OF THE YEAR
|1
|Bob Kunst
|Pan in Harmony
|Major Players
|2
|Jason Edwards
|The Art of Medusa
|Generation X
|3
|Raphael Dalrymple
|Ibiza Fiesta
|Mascots International LLC
|QUEEN OF CARNIVAL
|1
|Nicole Curry-Coffee
|Queen Noor Protector of the Night
|D-Junction Mas
|2
|Monica Cataluna-Shand
|Lolita
|Mascots International LLC
|3
|Erica Hosein
|Empress Yejide and her Golden Elephant ataka
|Party Room Squad
|KING OF CARNIVAL
|1
|Earl Beckles
|The Carnival Jumbie in Me
|Generation-X
|2
|Carlos Donato
|Forbidden Love
|Fun Generation
|BAND OF THE YEAR
|Position
|Mas Band
|Portrayal
|1
|Big & Strong Inc./One Island Band
|Namaste (Mind, Body, Soul)
|2
|Revel Nation Carnival
|Empire Rising
|3
|Bajan Fuh Evah
|Hidden Treasurers
|4
|D-Junction Mas
|Elements “All Things Mas”
|5
|Ramajay International Mas
|Freedom: The Gathering of Tribes
|6
|Generation-X
|Artistic Expressions
|7
|Mascots International LLC
|Festivals of the World
|8
|Party Room Squad
|Secrets
|9
|Wassi Ones
|She’s Magic!!
|10
|Dingolay Mas
|Fantasies
|11
|Natural Freaks/Freaks Mas
|Mythos, Opening Pandora’s Box
|12
|Euphoria Production
|Journey of the Phoenix
