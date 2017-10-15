By October 15, 2017 0 Comments Read More →

Miami Broward Carnival 2017 – Results

MIAMI – The rich tradition of Miami Carnival celebrated its 33rd year on Sunday, October 8, 2017  at the Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds and the Miami Broward Carnival 2017 results are as follows:

Position Masquerader Name Portrayal Mas Band
       FEMALE INDIVIDUAL OF THE YEAR
1 Janice Stone Kalejayi Party Room Squad
2 Fayola Perry The Redemption of Ra Euphoria Production
3 Stacie Anderson Kitale Princess of Peace from the Wondering Tribe Section Ramajay International Mas
MALE INDIVIDUAL OF THE YEAR
1 Bob Kunst Pan in Harmony Major Players
2 Jason Edwards The Art of Medusa Generation X
3 Raphael Dalrymple Ibiza Fiesta Mascots International LLC
QUEEN OF CARNIVAL
1 Nicole Curry-Coffee Queen Noor Protector of the Night D-Junction Mas
2 Monica Cataluna-Shand Lolita Mascots International LLC
3 Erica Hosein Empress Yejide and her Golden Elephant ataka Party Room Squad
 KING OF CARNIVAL
1 Earl Beckles The Carnival Jumbie in Me Generation-X
2 Carlos Donato Forbidden Love Fun Generation
 BAND OF THE YEAR
Position Mas Band Portrayal
1 Big & Strong Inc./One Island Band Namaste (Mind, Body, Soul)
2 Revel Nation Carnival Empire Rising
3 Bajan Fuh Evah Hidden Treasurers
4 D-Junction Mas Elements “All Things Mas”
5 Ramajay International Mas Freedom: The Gathering of Tribes
6 Generation-X Artistic Expressions
7 Mascots International LLC Festivals of the World
8 Party Room Squad Secrets
9 Wassi Ones She’s Magic!!
10 Dingolay Mas Fantasies
11 Natural Freaks/Freaks Mas Mythos, Opening Pandora’s Box
12 Euphoria Production Journey of the Phoenix
Miami Broward Carnival 2017 - Results, One Island Band

Section of the One Island Band – Mas Band of the Year celebrating a 3 peat, 2015-2016-2017

