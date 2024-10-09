Miami’s Best Luxury Wedding Venues

¿Que bola? Miami is an electric city with crystal beaches surrounded by white sand and known for its Cuban culture. This city in Florida is the perfect place to have fun and celebrate your big day! Trying to plan for your big celebration can be tricky, but you can take a look at the following fabulous places that range in location, price, and accommodations to help you live it up in style while tying the knot. Soak in the sun and maybe even catch a glimpse of some celebrities who call Miami home like Pitbull, Jay Z, or Beyoncé, but lucky for you, you won’t be a single lady for much longer.

The Palms Hotel and Spa

This oceanfront venue is perfect for couples looking for beachy Miami wedding venues. Imagine the sea breeze and warm white sand beneath your feet while saying your vows. The Palms Hotel and Spa allows you to spend your first night as a married couple in a guest room at the hotel that overlooks the ocean! Additionally, you can choose from a variety of rooms and spaces such as elegant ballrooms, tropical gardens, or a breezy gazebo. To help make memories on this day last and taste forever, the venue provides a tiered buttercream cake that you can customize as well as a professional photographer that you can have access to for up to two hours.

The Cocoplum Woman’s Club

Enjoy a seamless wedding without having to worry about the smaller details with a top certified wedding planner who will help you out if you choose The Cocoplum Woman’s Club. To get a real feel for Miami and embrace the beachy weather, enjoy the Mediterranean-style buildings with their red roofs and elegant spaces containing large windows to let in plenty of that Florida sun. The Latin-styled food that this venue also provides, which is cooked up by talented chefs, will help you create a unique atmosphere so your guests can celebrate this huge step in your life. Also provided by the talented staff at the Woman’s Club is set up and take down services, so you don’t have to worry about cleaning up, and open bar services so you can experience the Miami nightlife with your loved ones.

Mondrian South Beach

As stated in the name, this stunning venue is located on the South Beach of Miami. South Beach is known for its swaying palm trees, eateries owned by famous chefs, and unique architecture, which makes this spot the perfect place to get married. The Mondrian South Beach venue offers an incredible view from the rooftop of the penthouse, and a unique ballroom completely enclosed in glass. But that’s not the only unique spot located at this location, they also offer lush gardens with a maze and a large swing to take you back in time and make you feel like you’re in a romance movie. Help your guests to celebrate with you by providing accommodations at the suites located at the venue which offer poolside cabanas so your loved ones can relax while spending time with you and your new partner.

94th Aero Squadron Restaurant

Are you looking for a venue with more of an older feeling to it to create those perfect pictures? This venue has a unique structure that is European-styled which sets it apart from other wedding venues in Miami. The 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant is located right next to the Miami airport making it easier for you and any guests flying in. Since this venue is by the airport, many vintage planes will be nearby allowing you to take memorable pictures to last a lifetime. As if this wedding venue couldn’t get better, they offer hors d’oeuvres and dinner, as well as a cake and champagne. All of your senses will be accommodated so you can embrace the full culture of Miami.

Schnebly Redland’s Winery

Last, but not least this beautiful large venue has over 30 acres of land covered in large green palm trees. Picture this: you are walking down the aisle wearing your gorgeous white dress walking down the paved path, your loved ones there enjoying the Miami sun, and you meet your partner at the end of the path next to a waterfall. There is not a better way to tie the knot. With their tiki huts, you can enjoy the panoramic views of the winery while sipping on house wines or brews. You can also enjoy the use of the Farmhouse and Cottage and Schnebly Redland’s Winery so you can celebrate your day the way you want to in Miami Florida.